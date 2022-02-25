Bread and peanut butter — they go together perfectly and that’s why my peanut butter bread is the perfect combination. This slightly sweet and hearty bread is so simple to make. All the ingredients are readily available. Simply mix together and bake and soon you’ll be enjoying moist and peanutty slices. I love to toast it and then spread it with jam in the morning or dipped in egg and fried and it’s amazing French toast. Want it even sweeter? Try adding some chocolate chips into the batter before baking. This sweet and quick bread makes peanut butter even better!
Belle’s Peanut Butter Bread
½ cup plus 1 tablespoon peanut butter
¼ cup sugar
1 1/3 cups milk
2 cups flour
4 teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
In a large bowl, cream together the peanut butter and the sugar. Whisk in the milk. In a separate bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the peanut butter mixture and mix well. Pour the batter into a greased loaf pan. Bake at 325 degrees for about 1 hour or until a toothpick comes out clean.
