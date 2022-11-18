POCATELLO — Did you ever think you’d see an angel riding a Harley? Or how about one who wears a leather jacket? Well, you’ll see plenty of motorcycle riding, leather wearing angels and many others, at the 17th annual POW*MIA Bikers for Blood community blood drive Dec. 8.

You can become an angel this holiday season, and you don’t even need to own a motorcycle or have a pair of wings. Just join the bikers and many others from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 8 at the American Red Cross Pocatello Blood Donation Center inside the Pine Ridge Mall, 4155 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello to help give the perfect gift this year — the gift of life.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.