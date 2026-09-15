BLACKFOOT PUBLIC LIBRARY
Wednesday: Wiggly Wednesdays Storytime at 10 a.m. at the library. The theme is “Pirates.”
Music and Movement at 11:30 a.m. for kids ages 0-5. An interactive time of learning and rhyme – even for the parents.
Thursday: Teen Grab-and-Go from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Book page succulents.
Friday: Footloose Friday Sensory Storytime at 10 a.m. for children who have sensory processing challenges.
Monday: Motion Mondays Storytime at 10 a.m. The theme is “Scarecrows.”
Tuesday: Crafting in the Stacks from 1 to 2 p.m.: Apple/pumpkin craft.
After School Grab-and-Go for elementary-aged children from 4 to 5 p.m.: Straw rocket launchers.
The Blackfoot Public Library is located at 129 N. Broadway and is open Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 pm. For questions or more information, call 208-785-8628 or email library@cityofblackfoot. org.
SNAKE RIVER SCHOOL COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Little Libraries: The library has eight Take-a-book! Leave-a-book! Little Libraries in the Blackfoot and Snake River area. These are free for everyone; no library card is needed. Locations are listed at https://www.snakeriverlibrary.com/little-libraries.
Wednesday: Story time with Ms. Tiniel at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. The learning theme will be “Letter C, Cowgirls and Cowboys.” Wear cowboy gear.
After School Book Club for second through sixth grade from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Miss Kynley’s Art Hour for ages 6-18. Classes are from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Register for one of the four class times by calling 208-604-0727.
Sept. 21–Oct. 8: It’s harvest break. The library hours will be shorter: Mondays through Thursdays it will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Fridays it will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Snake River School Community Library is located at 924 W. Highway 39 and is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For questions or more information, call 208-684-3063 or email srscl@snakeriver.org.
SHOSHONE-BANNOCK TRIBAL LIBRARY
Thursday: The library will be closed from noon to 3:30 p.m. to help with food distribution.
After school homework help is at 3:30 p.m.
Monday through Thursday: The library is closed for Library Conference.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Library is located at the Old Casino in Fort Hall (enter through north side) and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For questions or more information, call 208-478-3919 or email sequoia.pahvitse@sbtribes.com.
NORTH BINGHAM COUNTY DISTRICT LIBRARY
Want to check out a pass to a museum? You can. The library has three passes that can be checked out for just one week, which will provide free admission to The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho for one household or a small group of up to six people. It currently has Josh Graham’s “Walking the Divide” contemporary art, Joseph Henry Sharp’s photography and the Museum Artists group display.
The Museum is located at 300 S. Capital Ave. in Idaho Falls and is open Thursdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Seniors who have Meals on Wheels deliveries can add a book from by calling the library.
Habla Espanol? The library has a bilingual staff member on hand to help Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday: Little Einstein Storytime at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The theme is “Letter C.”
Thursday: Music and Movement for Toddlers (0-6 years) at 10:30 a.m.
Great Reads for Girls from 5 to 6 p.m. for girls 8-12 years old and a parent or caregiver. They will be discussing “The Wild Robot” by Peter Brown.
Great Reads for Boys from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for boys 8-12 years old and their caregivers. They will also be discussing “The Wild Robot” by Peter Brown.
Friday: Adult Game Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Casino night.
Saturday: Library is closed for Spud Day. Look for its booth in the park.
Tuesday: Baby Toddler Storytime from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Wiggly Bookworm Storytime at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. The theme is “Please, Thank You, Kindness.”
Bring your own Book Club from 8 to 9 p.m.
The North Bingham County District Library is located at 197 W. Locust St. in Shelley and is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For questions or more information, call 208-357-7801 or email staff@nblibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In