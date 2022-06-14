INKOM — The annual Pebble Creek Wildflower and Music Festival will take place on Saturday at the ski area near Inkom, featuring live music, food and beverages, lift rides, vendors and, of course, wildflowers.
Gates open at 2:30 p.m. and the music starts at 3 p.m. This year’s band lineup features Holus Bolus One Man Band, Aaron Ball and Kyd J.
Concert tickets are available in advance in Pocatello at Barrie’s, The Sand Trap and Pocatello PowerSports. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate. Children 12 and under are admitted to the concert free of charge.
In celebration of the beautiful natural wildflower display, Pebble Creek will operate the Sunshine Triple Chair Lift from 4 to 7 p.m. for persons wanting to take a wildflower hike back down the mountain. Plan on hiking down the mountain as downhill lift service is not available. This year, the flowers are just beginning to bloom with all the late spring rain we’ve had. There will be an interpretive display of wildflowers in the lodge area. The cost for the lift ride is $15 for adults and $5 for kids 5 to 12. Sorry, no kids under 5 are permitted on the lift.
Organizers urge festivalgoers to nestle their lawn chairs and blankets in the wildflowers on the slopes — the hillside above the deck provides a perfect view of both the performers and the sunset. A wildflower hike before the concert is a great way to start the evening, and local area vendors will be set up providing unique shopping and information.
National Ski Patrol members will be barbecuing a tasty menu of food such as burgers, brats and more on the deck, and beverages will be available as well. Various dinner options will be available to feed the whole family.
The festival is a fundraiser for the Pebble Creek National Ski Patrol. National Ski Patrol members support Pebble Creek in preparing the mountain in the morning, rescuing and caring for injured guests throughout the day, and making sure everyone gets down safely when the mountain closes. Come support this nonprofit organization that keeps your mountain safe.