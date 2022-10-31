Hellraiser
Hulu’s reboot of the ’80s supernatural slasher “Hellraiser” takes big swings at original writer/director Clive Barker’s established lore. Aside from updating the setting and cultural concerns of the main characters, this iteration reimagines Barker’s sadomasochistic vision of cosmic hell with new creature designs and rules that inform the worldbuilding.

The story involves a young addict in recovery named Riley (Odessa A’zion) who is temporarily living with her brother Matt (Brandon Flynn) and his boyfriend Colin (Adam Faison). When she begins to date Trevor (Drew Starkey), someone she meets in AA, the group dynamic bends under the stress of their possible relapse, as it’s obvious that Trevor isn’t as committed to staying clean. Soon, Riley finds herself in need of quick cash, so her new lover takes her to an abandoned storage center to find something they can sell. There she finds the mysterious occult puzzle box. After the box is altered, she sets into motion a series of configurations that brings on untold anguish and punishment from another realm.

