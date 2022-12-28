At approximately 11pm on December 26th, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle with no license plate at the intersection of John Adams Parkway and Croft Dr. The Deputy identified the driver as 26 year old Riki Jo Vanbrocklin of Idaho Falls, along with an adult male passenger in the vehicle. While obtaining identifying information on the vehicle, the Deputy observed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. A search of Ms. Vanbrocklin’s coat and wallet produced a vape pen that she admitted was used for smoking THC and a small baggie with over 2 grams of methamphetamine. Vanbrocklin admitted to Deputies she was holding the methamphetamine for a friend.
Ms. Vanbrocklin was placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where she was booked for Felony Possession of Methamphetamine.
At approximately 11pm last night (Dec. 27th), Bonneville County Deputies were dispatched to a report of suspicious activity with people inside a vehicle behind the businesses located in the 2000 S. block of 25th E. in Ammon. Deputies arrived and located the vehicle, identifying 43 year old Carl James Eckenrode as the driver. A female passenger who provided a false name was also in the vehicle and Deputies were later able to confirm her identify as 32 year old Kimberly Ray Hill.
Mr. Eckenrode was familiar to Deputies as being on Probation and having prior Law Enforcement contacts. At the request of his Probation Officer, Deputies searched Mr. Eckenrode’s vehicle locating items of drug paraphernalia and just over 8 grams of Methamphetamine in the driver seat area. During the search of the vehicle, Deputies found items and an identification card that confirmed Ms. Hill’s identity. A check through dispatch confirmed Ms. Hill had an active Misdemeanor Warrant out of Bonneville County for Failure to Appear at a court hearing.
Both Eckenrode and Hill were placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail. Mr. Eckenrode was booked for Felony Possession of Methamphetamine and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Ms. Hill was booked into jail on the outstanding Warrant and Misdemeanor Providing False Information to Law Enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.