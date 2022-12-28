Riki Jo Vanbrocklin

At approximately 11pm on December 26th, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle with no license plate at the intersection of John Adams Parkway and Croft Dr. The Deputy identified the driver as 26 year old Riki Jo Vanbrocklin of Idaho Falls, along with an adult male passenger in the vehicle. While obtaining identifying information on the vehicle, the Deputy observed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. A search of Ms. Vanbrocklin’s coat and wallet produced a vape pen that she admitted was used for smoking THC and a small baggie with over 2 grams of methamphetamine. Vanbrocklin admitted to Deputies she was holding the methamphetamine for a friend.

Ms. Vanbrocklin was placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where she was booked for Felony Possession of Methamphetamine.

