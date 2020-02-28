POCATELLO — Idaho State's Treyshon Malone fouled in his first attempt at the long jump early Friday afternoon at the Big Sky Conference championships.
That was the last thing that went wrong for the ISU superstar, who went on to set multiple ISU and Big Sky championships records in a riveting performance over a long afternoon and evening at Holt Arena.
After brushing off some nerves, he hit a mark of 7.67 meters — 25 feet, 2 inches — on his second jump, a mark that easily qualified for finals and, it turned out, would have been enough to win the conference title on its own.
"After I scratched my first one, I was a little worried," Malone said. "I was thinking, I don't want to scratch all my jumps after this. And then after the second one, it calmed me down. I went to my coach, he said, 'OK, now we can blow through the board and see what we can do.' Pretty much, that first jump scared me, and after doing that, I felt comfortable."
With the pressure off, Malone went hunting for big game. On his fifth jump, he flew 7.93 meters — 26 feet and 1/4 inch — to blow away the rest of the field, set a new Idaho State record and easily secure his spot in the NCAA nationals field.
It was the second-longest jump in Big Sky history and the seventh-longest in Division I track and field this season. The top 16 marks make it to nationals.
"It was unreal. He put it together," ISU head coach Hillary Merkley said. "It's always a little unnerving when the first one's a foul, but he stayed calm, which was great. We've been in this situation before. He was doing the things that he needed to do, and he looked so good on the runway, we knew he was in a good position."
And Malone was just getting started.
He ran 6.69 seconds in his 60-meter dash heat to snatch his second ISU record of the day before easily pulling away in his 200-meter heat with a time of 21.07 seconds — both an Idaho State record and a Big Sky championship record.
He qualified first in both events, and his 200-meter time was third in Big Sky history.
"My idea going into that race was, catch whoever was in front of me by the first curve," Malone said. "I executed that the best I could. After that, my coaches said relax. I relaxed a little too much. I was told I looked like I was jogging."
Malone qualified fifth in the 60-meter hurdles, finishing second in a heat that saw ISU's Tanner Conner, Malone and Caleb Brown finish first, second and third, respectively. All three qualified for the finals.
Conner's time of 7.83 seconds in that race broke his own school record.
"I looked at him and I said, 'That's how you do it,'" Malone said. "He broke his own school record. He's been waiting to do that for a while. He's been close for a long time, and he finally did it.
"He's one of the hardest-working people I've met, playing football and coming here and running track. I think he's one of the most dedicated people on this team, so to see him finally break his record and to see him excited for once, I'm proud of him."
Those were the headliners, but Idaho State also had plenty of other notable finishes and qualifiers Friday.
After winning the pentathlon on Thursday, ISU's Ashley VanVleet-Sturgis finished third in the high jump and fourth in the long jump. VanVleet-Sturgis' total of 21 points should have her in contention for top female athlete at the meet.
After finishing second behind her sister in the pentathlon, Brianna VanVleet put up more points Friday, finishing fifth in the high jump and seventh in the long jump.
Through two days, the VanVleet sisters have scored 34 of ISU's 41 points on the women's side, and the Bengals are in first place, leading second-place Idaho by 10 points.
"Those girls did great," Merkley said. "They're super tired tonight."
The other points came from the distance medley relay team of Madi Kenyon, Kyndal Martin, Shayla Henderson and Molly Olsen, which finished fifth, as well as Kapri Orton, who tied Brianna VanVleet for fifth in the high jump.
Two Idaho State women qualified for Saturday's finals, as Olivia Holmes finished seventh in the 200-meter prelims and Indi Gallagher was 10th in the 400.
The ISU men, despite not scoring beyond Malone's win and Seth Jarus' fifth-place finish in the long jump, are better set up for Saturday, with Malone qualifying for the finals in three events (60, 60 hurdles and 200) and Conner in two (he finished third in the 60-meter dash prelims).
Cory Mullanix will join Malone and Conner in the 60-meter final, and Brown in the 60-meter hurdles.
Kodee Vining qualified sixth in the 200 meters, Cal Duke was third in the 400 meters, and D'Artagnan Kilgore fifth in the 800.
"I think they're confident going into tomorrow," Merkley said. "They're in good position, and they just have to go in and execute. Do what they did today, tomorrow, and we'll be good to go."