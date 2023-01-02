Hawkins and Satterlee (copy)

New Idaho State University head football coach Cody Hawkins (left) and ISU President Kevin Satterlee chat during Hawkins' introductory press conference last month.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

With the holidays behind him, new Idaho State football coach Cody Hawkins is ready for what will be one of the more important weeks of the off-season as he builds both a new coaching staff and a roster.

After announcing five new assistant coaches last week, Hawkins plans to finalize names, if not exact responsibilities, for his staff this week — including naming a defensive coordinator that he promises will bring a unique approach to a Bengal unit that has long suffered.

eltonbrown

eltonbrown

Brad - Love reading your articles on ISU sports. It would be nice to read an article on the stats of the various ISU players who entered the transfer portal....just a suggestion!

