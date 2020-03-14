The Idaho Vandals spring football game has been canceled, announced Saturday by the university's athletic department.
In light of the current steps being taken with events across the world, Idaho football will follow suit as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of its student-athletes, coaches and fans, the release says.
"It's unfortunate that we'll be unable to invite the families and alumni to the spring game this year," Vandals head coach Paul Petrino said. "In the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes and our community, we have decided to forgo this year’s spring game. We look forward to seeing all our fans again at the games next fall.”