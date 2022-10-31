POCATELLO — Idaho State wide receiver Xavier Guillory, one of the team’s best players, has been charged with driving under the influence, according to Pocatello police.
Guillory, 21, was reportedly arrested by Pocatello police at 11:13 p.m. Friday at North 15th Avenue and East Wyeth Street, about six blocks from ISU.
Court records indicate he was charged with first offense misdemeanor DUI and was released from Bannock County Jail on a $1,000 bond. He is set to be arraigned on Nov. 9 at the Bannock County Courthouse in Pocatello.
Guillory will be allowed to continue playing football with the Bengals, ISU said, pending the results of a blood test to determine his blood-alcohol content. That will determine whether Guillory was above the legal limit of 0.08% blood-alcohol content. It could take two to four weeks to come back, police said.
Pocatello police said when they administered a breathalyzer test on Guillory, they could not collect a valid sample, so they secured a warrant to obtain a blood sample from him.
If Guillory's blood-alcohol content was under .20 percent, he faces a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine if convicted. If his blood-alcohol content was .20 percent or higher, the maximum penalty would increase to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.
ISU released the following statement about Guillory's arrest from Athletic Director Pauline Thiros on Monday evening: “We are aware of the situation and will address it internally in concert with the Dean of Students, and in accordance with the student conduct policy and the standards and expectations of Idaho State Football. At this time, the charge against Xavier is going through the legal process, and requires additional information. As we await results from the Pocatello Police Department, we are continuing to support our student in the appropriate manner.”
ISU has decided not to suspend Guillory, pending the results of his blood test. Until those results come back, Guillory will be allowed to continue playing for the Bengals, whose next game is on the road against UC Davis this Saturday.
Guillory, a sophomore, is enjoying his best season at ISU. In eight games, he has hauled in 45 passes for 751 yards and four touchdowns. His 5.6 receptions per game ranks fifth in the Big Sky Conference and his 93.9 receiving yards per game ranks second.
ISU said Guillory reported his arrest to university officials on Saturday and "has fully cooperated with the university and the Pocatello Police Department."
