POCATELLO — Idaho State University recently initiated the process to terminate one of its assistant football coaches following his arrest in Pocatello.
ISU defensive backs coach Davonte’ Neal, who joined the team in January with the rest of the Bengals' new coaching staff, was arrested last week on Union Pacific Avenue by Pocatello police on an extradition warrant from Arizona’s Maricopa County, which includes the metropolitan Phoenix area.
ISU confirmed in an email Wednesday evening that Neal has been placed on administrative leave and the school has initiated proceedings to terminate his contract.
So far the university has not indicated the charges for which Neal was arrested on May 25.
Neal remains incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail. He no longer appears on the ISU football roster on the school's website.
"I have been in constant contact with (ISU head coach Charlie Ragle) who has known DaVonte’ for many years and never had any knowledge or suspicion of a possible crime of any kind," ISU Athletic Director Pauline Thiros told the Journal via text. "The news of Davonte' Neal’s arrest and charges in Arizona was a great shock. Going forward, we will cooperate in every way possible, safeguard our program and culture, support each other and our students, and allow the legal process to work. The news is devastating and we hope for resolution for all involved.
ISU President Kevin Satterlee said in a written statement that “Idaho State takes all allegations involving our employees very seriously, and we are committed to the safety and well-being of our community. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation.”
Neal previously played under Ragle at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, where Neal became a four-star athlete and went to Notre Dame before transferring to the University of Arizona in Tucson. ISU was the first college coaching position for Neal, who had left his job as an assistant at Higley High in Gilbert, Arizona, to join the Bengals.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.