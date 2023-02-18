Snake River girls celebration

Snake River players celebrate on the court after beating Timberlake on Saturday for the 3A state championship.

 Stanley Brewster/For the Journal

NAMPA — The first grin came from Abby Gilbert, Snake River’s versatile guard who knocked down two free throws to push the Panthers to the precipice of the promised land. She smiled as she jogged back on defense, her team now up double digits on Timberlake in Saturday’s 3A state championship game, the crown seconds away from returning to Snake River for the first time in a decade.

Moments later, Gilbert subbed out of the game, as did the other Panthers on the floor: Rylie Edlefsen, who canned three straight triples in the third to hand her team an 11-point cushion, part of her 19-point outing. Reese Baldwin, who registered two points, eight rebounds and three assists. Taylee Carlson, who used her length to post 11 points and five rebounds. Camdyn Dunn, the quick point guard who logged five points and five boards.

Snake River guard Rylie Edlefsen drives into the lane during Saturday's 3A state championship game against Timberlake.
Snake River guard Rylie Edlefsen puts the ball on the floor during Saturday's 3A state championship game against Timberlake.

