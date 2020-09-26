SATURDAY’S SCORES
BOYS SOCCER
AMERICAN FALLS 3, BUHL 0
AMERICAN FALLS 6, FILER 1
At Buhl, American Falls swept a rare doubleheader.
Jose Jaime, Adolfo Alvarez and Julio Lopez scored in the first game as the Beavers kept a shutout against the hosts.
Alex Bribiezca Cabrera scored a hat trick against Filer, and was backed up by two goals by Jaime and one by Lopez.
The Beavers host Aberdeen on Monday.
CENTURY 1, BURLEY 0
At Burley, Brayden Stouse scored a second-half goal as the Diamondbacks overcame some rough conditions.
“It was a narrow, small field that it actually affected the game,” Century coach Jamshid Roomiany said. “It was to the point where we kicked a corner from one corner stick to the other corner stick on the other side of the field. It was windy and cold, just crappy conditions. In days like this, it’s going to boil down to one goal and it’s all about who is going to make a mistake.”
Century (8-1-1, 2-0-0) hosts Preston on Tuesday.
TETON 1, MARSH VALLEY 0
At Marsh Valley, the Eagles couldn’t break through against a good Teton team, despite some chances.
“They scored midway through the first half. From there, I think we controlled the game, we just couldn’t get one in,” Marsh Valley coach Devin Shurtliff said. “They’re a good team, so for us as a really young team, that was a good game for us to show that we can put up a good fight.”
Marsh Valley (3-7-1, 3-1-0) hosts Sugar-Salem on Monday.
GIRLS SOCCER
AMERICAN FALLS 7, BUHL 0
AMERICAN FALLS 3, WENDELL 1
At American Falls, the Beavers swept a doubleheader, beating Buhl and Wendell.
Freshman Mayle Mendel scored her first goal in the opener against Buhl, and Kaylee Hunt added two headed goals on corners as A.F. rolled.
Hunt, McKenzie Long and Raquel Fehringer struck in the second game as the Beavers pulled out a closer one against Wendell.
“We hung in the game,” American Falls coach Brett Reed said. “Our defense against Wendell did really really well. Stephanie Carrillo, she’s always there commanding things. Delphina Murillo and Yulisa Palacios also played well.”
American Falls (9-3-1, 4-1-1) hosts Aberdeen on Monday.
MARSH VALLEY 1, TETON 0
At Marsh Valley, defender Zoie Armstrong’s first-half run and goal gave the Eagles some revenge after a 3-1 loss to Teton earlier in the season.
“It was fun to see the improvement from the first game to today,” Marsh Valley coach Rachelle Gilbert said. “We did better on defense than we did before. Teton has a pretty strong forward and midfield, and our defense did a much better job of containing them, being more patient and being in position.”
Marsh Valley (11-2-1, 6-0-1) hosts Sugar-Salem on Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
ROCKY MOUNTAIN INVITE
After winning three pool-play matches on Friday, Highland won two games Saturday in bracket play before falling to Skyview in the gold bracket championship.
The Rams beat Middleton and Rocky Mountain to get to that match.
FRIDAY’S SCORES
CROSS COUNTRY
Shane Gard won the boys race for Pocatello as the Indians swept the team results at the Bear Lake Invite on Friday, winning both the boys and girls races.
Gard, who ran 16 minutes, 20.45 seconds, led four Pocatello boys in the top five.
Brevin Vaughan, Sunny Gunn and Brody Burch trailed Highland’s Jared Harden, who was second in 16:39.24.
West Side’s Brentan Noreen, who finished ninth, was the only non-Poky, non-Highland runner in the top 12.
Pocatello finished first with 20 points and Highland was second with 41. West Side, Bear Lake, Malad and Rockland rounded out the standings.
In the girls race, West Side freshman Aubrie Barzee continued her strong start to the season, running 20:03.29 to beat out Pocatello’s Bailey Bird, who finished in 20:12.00.
Bear Lake’s Elise Kelsey was third in 20:33.80.
Pocatello once again outpointed Highland in the team standings, 31 to 48.
Bear Lake, West Side, Rockland and Malad rounded out the standings.