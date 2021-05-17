BOYS GOLF
5A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Avondale Golf Club in Hayden, Highland senior Dawson Moon shot 2-under 70 to take a three-shot lead after the first day of the 5A state championships.
Heading into the final day of the two-day tournament, Moon leads Eagle’s Wheaton Ennis by three strokes.
Only three players — Ennis, Lewiston’s Jack Seibley and Boise’s Quinn Haigwood — are within five strokes of the Highland star.
Highland finished the first day fifth out of eight teams, with a combined score of 342.
Mason Day and Andy Carter both shot 87 for the Rams. Bryson Schwartz was at 98.
4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
At The Links in Post Falls, Century’s Kade Anderson shot a 1-over 74, putting him firmly in contention after the first round of the 4A boys championships.
With one round to play, Anderson is tied for third with Shelley’s Nate Nelson, two shots behind Twin Falls’ Braden Anderson and four shots behind the leader Derek Lekkerkerk, also of Twin Falls.
Behind Anderson’s lead, the Century boys are also stalking the podium, sitting in fourth with a combined score of 343. Although first and second place are likely out of reach for the Diamondbacks — Twin Falls leads with 311, with Middleton second at 313 — they’re just seven shots behind third-place Shelley.
Nash Harding shot 87 for Century, Kaden Horton 89 and Spencer Payne 93.
Preston’s Jackson Porter, who qualified as an individual, shot 79, tying him for 10th heading into the final day of the tournament. The Indians’ Ethan Pearson, who also qualified individually, shot 85 and is tied for 23rd.
3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Just like they were at the 3A District tournament, American Falls’ Logan Mills and Snake River’s Noah Watt are chasing each other after the first day of the 3A state championships at Twin Lakes Golf Club in Rathdrum.
Mills shot 78, tied for sixth, while Watt was right behind with an 81, tied for eighth.
They’re both chasing Weiser’s Carter Williams and Kellogg’s Stephen Paul, who are tied for first after shooting 73 on the first day of the two-day tournament.
Easton Bruderer (91) and Troy Dotson (98) also broke 100 for Snake River, which finished the day fifth out of eight teams with a score of 372. The Panthers are just a shot behind fourth-place Priest River-Lamanna.
GIRLS GOLF
5A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Lilly Merrill, Highland’s lone qualifier for the 5A girls tournament, shot 100 on the first day of the competition at Avondale Golf Club in Hayden.
That leaves her tied for 22nd out of 39 golfers, 31 shots behind leader Emily Cadwell.
4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Behind a top-three performance from Lauren Aasand, the Century girls are still firmly in contention after the first day of the 4A state championships.
At The Links in Post Falls, Aasand shot 8-over 81, tying her for third with Bishop Kelly’s Ava DeFranco. The two are five shots behind the leader, Minico’s Ava Young.
The Diamondbacks’ Sofia Lippiello shot 91 and is tied for 16th. Century’s Ariana Long and Pocatello’s Jess Orr, who qualified as an individual, are tied for 22nd after both shot 95.
As a team, Century sits fourth with a combined score of 369, six shots behind third-place Twin Falls and 11 behind co-leaders Bishop Kelly and Sandpoint.
3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Twin Lakes Golf Club in Rathdrum, Marsh Valley’s Mallory Davids shot an even 100, putting her in the top 10 after the first day of the 3A state championships.
With one round to go, Davids sits eighth, well behind leader Reece Garey of Kimberly but within striking distance of a top-five spot.
The Eagles’ next-lowest scorer was Avery Neeser (124). As a team, they sit sixth.
Snake River’s Sadie Bruderer shot 120 as an individual qualifier, putting her comfortably in the top half of the field at 16th.