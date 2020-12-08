BOYS BASKETBALL
NORTH GEM 105, CLARK COUNTY 11
At Clark County, the Cowboys put on an offensive showcase, hanging triple digits on the hosts.
"It’s hard to have much of a takeaway," North Gem coach Tracey Corta said. "You never want to have the boys not play hard — and they played hard. We did all we could to not run up the score — we didn’t press, we walked the ball up — but I’m not going to tell the boys to not play hard."
With 19 points, Brett Freeman led five players in double figures for North Gem. Jackson Cook, Bridger Hatch and James Bodily each scored 14 and Logan Corta added 12.
North Gem (2-0, 2-0 1A DII District 5-6) travels to Camas County on Thursday at 6:00 p.m.
POCATELLO 62, TWIN FALLS 49
At Pocatello, Hunter Killian stepped up for the Indians, scoring 24 points with starting center Jaxon Williams out.
Pocatello dominated defensively for most of the game, leading 41-23 before a big Twin Falls rally in the fourth.
"Tonight was a defensive battle and I thought our defense was great for most of the game," Pocatello coach Joe Green said. "It was a good team win. They made their run in the fourth and I was proud we were able to withstand it."
Pocatello (3-0) won't play again until Dec. 17, when the Indians participate in the Middleton tournament.
CENTURY 44, BURLEY 39
At Century, the Diamondbacks broke open a defensive struggle with a 17-point third quarter and then held off a Burley comeback attempt.
The Bobcats scored 16 points of their own in the fourth to cut into Century's lead, but the D-Backs held on to move to 4-0.
Issac Panttaja and Bruin Fleischmann had 12 points apiece for Century, which plays Wednesday at Logan (UT).
ABERDEEN 55, AMERICAN FALLS 45
At American Falls, Aberdeen came out on top in a back-and-forth rivalry game.
The Tigers jumped out to a 20-8 lead early in the second quarter, but American Falls fought back to go ahead in the third. Aberdeen, which scored 16 points combined over the second and third quarters, put up 21 in the fourth to take the win.
"American Falls always plays a little harder against us because it's a rivalry game," Aberdeen coach Joe Ingersoll said. "They'll fight and they'll claw and they'll keep going."
Justus Bright scored 18 points to lead Aberdeen. Brody Beck added 12. American Falls' Jeremy Henesh led all scorers with 21 points.
Aberdeen (1-2) hosts Firth on Friday. American Falls (0-4) hosts South Fremont on Friday.
MARSH VALLEY 56, BEAR LAKE 25
At Marsh Valley, the Eagles opened their season with a strong defensive effort.
"I have to highlight their defense, they played really good defense tonight, and then played like a team and were really unselfish on offense," Marsh Valley coach Kent Howell said.
Bracken Howell had 18 points and Stanton Howell added 12 to lead the Eagles (1-0), who host Ririe on Wednesday.
Bear Lake (1-1) travels to North Fremont on Friday.
ROCKLAND 57, GRACE LUTHERAN 9
At Grace Lutheran, Rockland gave the Royals a rude welcome back to the court.
Grace Lutheran was playing its first game of the season after a COVID-19 quarantine — not to mention that the Royals have no seniors and just one junior on the team.
"The first quarter, I thought we competed pretty well, actually," Grace Lutheran coach Jeremy Hess said. "We were just too sloppy with the ball, too many turnovers, and young kids just learning to play against older kids."
Levi Farr led Rockland with 14 points and Brigham Permann added 13. Ben Hess had five points for Grace Lutheran.
Rockland (2-0, 1-0) hosts Clark County on Friday. Grace Lutheran (0-1, 0-1) plays Thursday at Leadore.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NORTH GEM 48, CLARK COUNTY 9
At Clark County, North Gem turned up the defense, holding the hosts to single digits.
"We played really well on defense, that was probably the best part of the night," North Gem coach Ken Christensen said. "Clark County hasn't had a team the last two years. First-year program, they just have a lot of young girls."
Elizabeth Michaelsen led North Gem with 14 points and eight rebounds.
The Cowboys (2-4, 2-1 1A DII District 5-6) play Thursday at Camas County.
ROCKLAND 50, GRACE LUTHERAN 16
At Grace Lutheran, Rockland held the hosts scoreless in the first quarter and coasted from there.
Angie Lee had 15 points and Whitney Petersen added 11, hitting three 3-pointers apiece, for Rockland, which led 18-0 after the first quarter.
"We came out and jumped on them first half," Rockland coach Vern Nelson said. "We played all the kids, kind of mixed them up, different combinations to see how they worked together. We were hot from the outside. Grace Lutheran, they're building. I think they're going to come along. Their kids played hard until the end."
Taylor Wilson added 11 rebounds for Rockland (4-0, 1-0 1A DII District 5-6), which hosts Mackay on Thursday. Grace Lutheran (2-2, 1-2) plays at Leadore on Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
NORTH GEM 105, CLARK COUNTY 11
North Gem 38 32 21 14 — 105
Clark County 2 4 3 2 — 11
North Gem — Brett Freeman 19, Jackson Cook 14, Bridger Hatch 14, James Bodily, 14, Logan Corta 12, Chayce Low 8, Maddox Setser 6, Garrett Leavitt 4, Brett Yost 4, Ransom Cooper 4, Evan O’Brian 4, Rhett Barnes 2.
Clark County — Tony Raya 4, Johnny Perez 3, Johan Trejo 3, Gabe Smith 1.
POCATELLO 62, TWIN FALLS 49
Twin Falls 8 10 5 26 — 49
Pocatello 10 17 14 21 — 62
Twin Falls — Moon 3, Swensen 9, Emery 9, Christensen 2, Robbins 3, Swafford 15, Hubsmith 7, Preucil 1.
Pocatello — Evans 3, Bowie 11, Vaughan 5, Payne 11, Jensen 2, Hottel 2, Killian 24, Christensen 4.
CENTURY 44, BURLEY 39
Burley 6 9 8 16 — 39
Century 9 9 17 9 — 44
Burley — Mort 2, Orthman 8, Trevino 6, Judd 6, Smith 2, Page 6, Kloepfer 6.
Century — I. Panttaja 12, Williams 6, Holt 9, B. Fleischmann 12, Tolman 5.
ABERDEEN 55, AMERICAN FALLS 45
Aberdeen 18 7 9 21 — 55
American Falls 8 13 12 12 — 45
Aberdeen — Beck 12, Hall 11, Elliott 1, Bright 18, Potts 2, Rowbury 10.
American Falls — deBruijn 4, Yan 2, Henesh 21, Harwood 2, Smith 6, Bolgen 6, Alvarez 4.
ROCKLAND 57, GRACE LUTHERAN 9
Rockland 18 13 18 8 — 57
Grace Lutheran 4 0 3 2 — 9
Rockland — Parish 6, Bra. Permann 6, Merritt 3, W. Matthews 6, T. Matthews 5, Hendricksen 4, Bri. Permann 13, Farr 14.
Grace Lutheran — Hess 5, Thiros 4.
GIRLS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
NORTH GEM 48, CLARK COUNTY 9
North Gem 11 12 19 6 — 48
Clark County 3 2 4 0 — 9
North Gem — Gunter 2, Corta 9, Hill 1, Barfuss 8, Mabey 8, O'Brien 6, Michaelsen 14.
ROCKLAND 50, GRACE LUTHERAN 16
Rockland 18 13 15 4 — 50
Grace Lutheran 0 3 4 9 — 16
Rockland — Petersen 11, Hansen 2, A. Wilson 2, T. Boyer 4, K. Boyer 7, Jensen 2, Lee 15, T. Wilson 5, Farr 2.
Grace Lutheran — Raquelle T. 5, Emma G. 9, Natalie P. 2.