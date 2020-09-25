HIGHLAND 30, MADISON 14
At Madison, Highland switched quarterbacks at halftime and pulled away from the hosts for a 30-14 win.
Jack Whitmer, who replaced Easton Durham under center for the Rams, threw touchdowns to Raimon Barela and Jaxon Shuman in the second half as Highland, up just 9-7 at the break, flipped the switch.
"We'll take the win," Highland coach Gino Mariani said. "It was a good job on both sides of the ball. We made a few mistakes, had some penalties that we need to clean up."
Highland had a chance to put the game away earlier, but the Rams came away with no points on three separate first-half drives that started inside the Madison 20.
"The defense gave us the ball three times in the red zone," Mariani said. "Three times, we didn't get any points. We just didn't execute. Just golden opportunities to put the game away early, we didn't execute, then it became a game."
The Rams outgained Madison 387-201 and forced five turnovers.
Highland (5-1, 2-0) has a bye next week before playing Oct. 9 at Skyview.
CENTURY 31, TWIN FALLS 8
At Twin Falls, Century overcame malfunctioning headsets to take a comfortable win over the Bruins.
"Twin Falls High School is a technology vortex," Century coach Travis Hobson said. "We lost all of our headsets last year, this year they were at least intermittent. They got through it. We got some momentum early, our run game was working, the offensive line was opening some holes."
Quarterback McKean Romriell overcame an early pick-six to throw to throw for 295 yards, 170 of them to Bruin Fleischmann.
"I thought we put a full-package football game on the field today," Hobson said. "Started fast, overcame some adversity. I thought the kids did a good job of rallying and making an uncomfortable situation good. Winning on the road is always fun."
Century (3-2) plays at Thunder Ridge on Thursday, a game the Diamondbacks recently added to the schedule.
TETON 26, AMERICAN FALLS 7
At Teton, American Falls was down just 13-7 at halftime before turnovers cost the Beavers in the second half.
"We were in it until the end," American Falls coach Cory Hollingsworth said. "We had trouble finishing drives. We threw, I think, three interceptions. We got ourselves in some passing situations that we didn't want to be in."
Paddy Harwood connected with Tanner Hartley for A.F.'s only score.
The Beavers (2-3) host Cole Valley Christian next week.
SOUTH FREMONT 40, SNAKE RIVER 19
At Snake River, the Panthers faded in the second half against a ranked South Fremont team.
"We still feel like we have a good football team," Snake River coach Jeb Harrison said. "We're talented, we've got seniors, but we haven't made the plays when we needed to."
Cole Gilbert threw two touchdown passes, including a 90-yarder to Rubi Trejo, in the first half as Snake River trailed 21-19 at the break.
"We do a lot of good things, but South Fremont made plays when it mattered and we didn't," Harrison said. "Offensively, we're averaging about 375 yards of offense a game. I keep telling myself, we can win a state title if we figure it out. We're talented, but we don't make plays when it matters."
Snake River (0-4) hosts Teton next week.
ABERDEEN 56, NEW PLYMOUTH 12
At Aberdeen, the Tigers dominated, holding New Plymouth scoreless until two late touchdowns.
"For most of the game, we held them," Aberdeen coach Jeff Duffin said. "I don't think they got a first down until almost halftime. ... On offense, our rushing attack, we were moving the ball pretty much at will, and defensively we shut them down. We were able to control the line of scrimmage."
Aberdeen (3-1) opens conference play by hosting Malad next week.
MALAD 44, SODA SPRINGS 29
At Malad, the Dragons welcomed Soda Springs back from a two-week COVID-19 quarantine by leading throughout for a conference-opening win.
"Honestly, we played really well," Malad coach Kory Kay said. "The guys did a really good job with the run game. We focused with the offensive line on firing off the ball, and they were laying pancakes everywhere tonight."
Tanner Olsen ran for three touchdowns for Malad, which led 44-14 until two garbage-time touchdowns by the visitors. Dragons quarterback Tom Simpson threw for two scores and added another on the ground.
Malad (2-3, 1-0) plays at Aberdeen next week. Soda Springs (1-2, 0-1) hosts West Side.
DIETRICH 34, NORTH GEM 24
At North Gem, the Cowboys hung tough against one of the top 1A DII teams in the state in a game that came together quickly.
"Dietrich had a game canceled on them, so we petitioned the state to get a ninth game to fill their schedule," North Gem coach Corry Hatch said. "What an opportunity for our kids to be able to square off against an opponent like that."
Dietrich, the No. 2 team in 1A DII in the most recent media poll, scored shortly before halftime to take a 20-16 lead at the break and held off the Cowboys in the fourth quarter.
"We were sitting on a 16-14 lead right before halftime, and then they punched it in," Hatch said. "Good battle, it was there for us to win. For a gift game, to have a team like that come to your place, it was good. ... We kind of held our destiny in our hands and came up short, but I'm proud of the guys."
Bridger Hatch ran for two scores for North Gem (1-4, 1-0), which plays at Hagerman next week.
DIETRICH 34, NORTH GEM 24
Dietrich 8 12 0 14 — 34
North Gem 8 8 0 8 — 24
First quarter
NG — Chayce Low 8 run (Brett Yost run)
Second quarter
NG — Bridger Hatch 3 run (Hatch run)
Fourth quarter
NG — Hatch 25 run (Logan Corta pass from Hatch)
Individual stats
Passing — NG: Hatch 1-3-2-0-0.
Rushing — NG: Hatch 26-153-2, Austin Lloyd 7-51, Yost 12-42, Low 11-23-1, Trent Irick 2-3, Jared Rindlisbaker 1-3, Corta 1-2.
SOUTH FREMONT 40, SNAKE RIVER 19
South Fremont 7 14 12 7 — 40
Snake River 6 13 0 0 — 19
First quarter
SR — Carson Hawker 4 run (kick blocked)
Second quarter
SR — Rubi Trejo 90 pass from Cole Gilbert (kick good)
SR — Chandler Coombs 3 pass from Gilbert (conversion failed)
Individual stats
Passing — SR: Gilbert 8-16-188-2-0.
Rushing — SR: Coombs 14-56-1, Hawker 17-70-1, Trejo 1-17, Gilbert 9-30, Zach Stailey 4-31.
Receiving — SR: Trejo 5-178-1, Trey Poulter 1-5, Coombs 1-3-1, Hawker 1-2.