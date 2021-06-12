POCATELLO — In the lengthening light of a Pocatello late afternoon, Hayden Corta stands next to her family’s trailer, parked in the back lot at the Bannock County fairgrounds.
She spins her lasso in her hand, flicks it at the roping dummy in front of her, and snaps it back, tightening it over the head of the plastic calf, kicking up a little puff of dust from the parking lot.
Spin. Flick. Snap.
Corta, a freshman at North Gem, missed one of her calves in the early rounds of breakaway roping at the Idaho High School Rodeo Finals. She knows that two out of three will still probably get her to the finals on Saturday, so here she is, still hours before the rodeo starts on Friday, practicing.
Spin. Flick. Snap.
It’s a comfortable routine, casual, no wasted motion, practiced over and over until it becomes second nature, the way someone else would reach for their wallet.
Spin. Flick. Snap.
Corta is constantly playing with the rope, even as she stands and talks — running the braided nylon through her hands, coiling and re-coiling the loops.
Corta’s older brother Logan wanders by and changes into his rodeo shirt. It’s easy to tell what the uniform is at the rodeo because everybody’s wearing the same thing — collared shirt, long sleeves, jeans, cowboy boots, of course a cowboy hat.
Logan checks his look in the truck mirror. His team roping partner Tom Simpson rides up with a horse that needs to be tied up.
“My kids have always been around horses, growing up riding,” Logan and Hayden’s dad, Tracey Corta, said. “Even before they got interested in other sports, that was something that we’d always done.”
The Cortas’ grandfather Jake practically started the rodeo program at Malad. Their mom Jamie rodeoed all through high school. Their older sister Cassidy is a two-time Idaho state champion, in barrel racing in 2018 and pole bending in 2019.
Rodeo, more than other sports, is a way of life, something that’s passed down. That sounds corny, but go to the state rodeo finals. Watch Hunter Roche winning the tie-down with one of his grandfather’s horses. Or the Cortas.
Hayden roped her third calf on Friday and made it to the short go-round on Saturday. She missed again in the final round, but no matter. As a freshman, she won the pole bending, with all four times in the week under 21 seconds.
She beat Trinity Olson by .5 points.
“I had the clarity that I just needed to not knock poles, and that was it,” Hayden said. “Half a point, it was so close, I had no idea who it would be. I was sitting back behind the box and they were announcing it, I was biting my nails, I did not know what was going to happen.”
She was biting her nails again shortly after when Logan and Simpson went for the title in team roping. Leading heading into the short go, they put down a clean run to claim another title.
“(We were thinking) just go at one,” Logan said. “Rope like we weren’t winning. Go at one and be fast, even though we were winning coming in.”
MARSH VALLEY’S ROCHE WINS TWO TITLES
Hunter Roche didn’t think he’d be a two-time Idaho state rodeo champion when he woke up Saturday morning.
He was in good position, first in the the tie-down, but came into the short go third in the steer wrestling.
But Roche was near perfect on Saturday, making clean runs in both events to claim two titles and two trips to nationals.
The rising senior, who plays quarterback at Marsh Valley, won the tie-down on one of his grandfather’s horses, Apache.
“I was pretty confident riding him,” Roche said. “I’m just ecstatic. I’ve been stressed out all week. ... You have to be 100 percent. I went eight-for-eight, so that was pretty good. It was a long week, stressful, tiring, but we got through it.”
SODA SPRINGS’ BEASLEY WINS BREAKAWAY ROPING
Breakaway roping is decided by thin margins. Riders burst out of the box, and taking four seconds to drop the lasso around the calf’s head might still not be quick enough for the title.
But in the seconds before she breaks the line, Harley Beasley isn’t thinking about that.
“I just kind of breathe, and if I have the shot, I’m taking it,” Beasley said. “If I swing (the rope) more than five swings, I know I’m not going to be in it.”
Beasley, who just graduated from Soda Springs, came into the short go with a total time of 8.45 seconds in three runs, just .2 seconds behind Cassidy Bradshaw.
But when Bradshaw took two tries to rope her calf in the final round, Beasley took advantage with a clean run to win the state title.
Beasley also finished third in goat tying and will head to nationals in both events.
“I wanted to finish out strong, and I’ve always been close, so winning it this year means the world to me,” Beasley said.