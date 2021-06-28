McCadden Evans didn’t get to throw much for the Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels over the weekend at the Bozeman tournament, given that head coach Nick Sorrell’s carefully crafted pitching plan went awry almost from the first day of the tourney.
On Monday, he more than made up for the lost opportunity, combining with Colton Sneddon for a three-hitter as the Runnin’ Rebels beat Nampa 6-1 at Halliwell Park.
Evans threw the first six innings, giving up three hits and Nampa’s lone run, striking out seven and walking one.
“Mac Evans threw a great game,” Sorrell said. “Attacked the zone, and did what he was supposed to do. That was his best outing since I’ve had him. He struggled with command early on, so we’ve been working on some things. Tonight was one of those nights he stepped up and took control and dominated.”
Sneddon worked around a walk to throw a scoreless seventh, striking out two.
Brody Burch and Braxton Wilhelm each had three hits, with Wilhelm doubling, tripling and driving in three from the No. 9 spot in the lineup.
“Everybody’s starting to hit the ball well now, no matter what spot in the lineup,” Sorrell said.
The Runnin’ Rebels (13-11) play Reno (NV) on Thursday at the College of Southern Idaho.
POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 6, NAMPA 1
Nampa 001 000 0 — 1 3 3
Pocatello 003 102 x — 6 10 1
Nampa — LP: Stimpson.
Pocatello — WP: McCadden Evans. 2B: Braxton Wilhelm. 3B: Wilhelm.
SUNDAY’S GAMES
POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 8, BLACKFOOT 0
Dalton Jones capped the Runnin’ Rebels’ weekend in Montana with a bang, throwing a six-inning no-hitter against Blackfoot in Pocatello’s final game at the Bozeman tournament.
Jones threw 90 pitches, striking out seven, walking two and hitting a batter.
It’s his third no-no in the last two summers for the Runnin’ Rebels. Jones no-hit Burley (six innings) and Minico (five) in back-to-back starts eight days apart last summer.
Luke Davis tripled and drove in two for Pocatello.
Nate Goodwin struck out nine but took the loss for Blackfoot.
POCATELLO REBELS 10, HELENA REPS 2 (5)
At Helena, Kache Stucki doubled and drove in five as the Rebels smoked the hosts.
His brother Kudter Stucki threw three innings of hitless relief, striking out three and walking three.
The Rebels (13-11) play a doubleheader at Jerome on Tuesday.