DOUBLE-A
RUNNIN’ REBELS 7, COWBOYS 5
COWBOYS 4, RUNNIN’ REBELS 3
At CSI, the Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels took a 7-5 win at the Twin Falls Cowboys before falling 4-3 in the second game.
The Runnin’ Rebels got phenomenal pitching all day, starting with Scott Baker and Brody Burch in the first game and finishing with Caden McCurdy. The trio allowed just nine hits and six earned runs on the day.
Dalton Jones went 3 for 3 at the plate in the opener, driving in a trio while smacking a double. In the second game, McCadden Evans and Kaden Knowles combined for four of the Runnin’ Rebels’ five hits.
The Runnin’ Rebels (4-5) host Blackfoot for a doubleheader on Saturday.
RUNNIN’ REBELS 7, COWBOYS 5
Runnin’ Rebels 103 300 0 — 7 10 1
Cowboys 300 200 0 — 5 5 1
Runnin’ Rebels — WP: Scott Baker. 2B: Brody Burch, McCadden Evans, Dalton Jones
Cowboys — LP: Calvry Leiser. 2B: Otho Savage.
COWBOYS 4, RUNNIN’ REBELS 3
Runnin’ Rebels 100 002 0 — 3 5 2
Cowboys 00 013 x — 4 4 4
Runnin’ Rebels — LP: Caden McCurdy.
Cowboys — WP: Otho Savage.
SINGLE-A
LAYTON 10, RAZORBACKS 5
NC TITANS 11, RAZORBACKS 4
At Skyview HS, the Razorbacks struggled to out-of-state competition and fell 10-5 to Layton before dropping an 11-4 contest to the NC Titans.
Though the Razorbacks combined for 20 hits in the doubleheader, they committed eight total errors and walked 11 opposing batters.
In the opener, Ryan Felt and Kevin Dahlstrom both had a pair of hits. Then in game two, Ryan Foltz, JD Gunderson and Mason Summerill each notched a double.
The Razorbacks (8-3) continue the Logan Tournament on Saturday.
LAYTON 10, RAZORBACKS 5
Layton 011 224 0 — 10 10 0
Razorbacks 003 100 1 — 5 9 6
Layton — WP: Ryder.
Razorbacks — LP: Aiden Simpson. 3B: Kevin Dahlstrom. 2B: Karson Farnsworth.
NC TITANS 11, RAZORBACKS 4
Razorbacks 010 100 2 — 4 11 2
Titans 130 304 x — 11 10 2
Razorbacks — LP: JD Gunderson. 2B: Ryan Foltz, JD Gunderson, Mason Summerill.
Titans — WP: Lindahl. 3B: Karen. 2B: Murdock.
RENO ATHLETICS 11, BLACKFOOT 3 (6)
BOISE SENATORS 16, BLACKFOOT 0 (5)
In Twin Falls, Blackfoot had a rough doubleheader, losing 11-3 to the Reno Athletics before suffering a 16-0 defeat at the hands of the Boise Senators.
The Broncos managed just seven hits on the day, a combined four of which came off the bats of Sy Callister and Sergio Burrola.
Blackfoot was able to get myriad pitchers innings, putting seven different arms on the hill.
Blackfoot (0-7-1) continues the Twin Falls Tournament on Saturday.
RENO ATHLETICS 11, BLACKFOOT 3 (6)
Blackfoot 011 100 — 3 5 2
Reno 300 242 — 11 11 2
Blackfoot — LP: Sergio Burrola.
Reno — WP: Michael Rubino. 2B: Michael Rubino.
BOISE SENATORS 16, BLACKFOOT 0 (5)
Blackfoot 000 00 — 0 2 3
Boise 139 3x — 16 15 0
Blackfoot — LP: Lucas Hill.
Boise — WP: Zach Dunn. 2B: Hudson McFain.