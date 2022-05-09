GIRLS GOLF

4A District 5 meet

1. Century, 363 (Lippiello 80, Aasand 86, Long 91, Richards 106, Osborne 125)

2. Pocatello, 450 (Orr 92, Gunter 104, Tatom 126, Almond 133, Camper Kumm 128)

3. Preston, 467 (Carter 95, Coburn 116, Tews 127, Jensen 129)

BOYS GOLF

4A District 5 meet

1. Preston, 332 (Pearson 71, Porter 77, Bassett 91, Hobbs 93, Cromwell 97)

2. Century, 358 (Sule 84, McGee 89, Harding 91, Horton 94, Payne 99)

3. Pocatello, 356 (Rogers 79, Williams 84, Vaughan 96, Rice 97, Bowie 97)

BASEBALL

4A District 5 Tournament

Preston 12, Century 2

2A District 5 Tournament

Bear Lake 9, Soda Springs 3

Malad 7, Bear Lake 1

1A District 5 Tournament

Garden Valley 8, Rockland 4

SOFTBALL

3A District 5 Tournament

Snake River 16, American Falls 12

Marsh Valley 10, Snake River 5

2A District 5 Tournament

Malad 19, Soda Springs 0

West Side 14, Bear Lake 10