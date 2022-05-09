HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS HS Scores 5/9: Century girls, Preston boys golf win districts JOURNAL STAFF May 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Century's girls golf team after Monday's district meet. Courtesy photo Preston's Owen Pearson after Monday's district meet. Courtesy photo Century's Sofia Lippiello after Monday's district meet. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GIRLS GOLF4A District 5 meet1. Century, 363 (Lippiello 80, Aasand 86, Long 91, Richards 106, Osborne 125) 2. Pocatello, 450 (Orr 92, Gunter 104, Tatom 126, Almond 133, Camper Kumm 128)3. Preston, 467 (Carter 95, Coburn 116, Tews 127, Jensen 129)BOYS GOLF4A District 5 meet1. Preston, 332 (Pearson 71, Porter 77, Bassett 91, Hobbs 93, Cromwell 97)2. Century, 358 (Sule 84, McGee 89, Harding 91, Horton 94, Payne 99)3. Pocatello, 356 (Rogers 79, Williams 84, Vaughan 96, Rice 97, Bowie 97)BASEBALL4A District 5 TournamentPreston 12, Century 22A District 5 TournamentBear Lake 9, Soda Springs 3Malad 7, Bear Lake 11A District 5 TournamentGarden Valley 8, Rockland 4SOFTBALL3A District 5 TournamentSnake River 16, American Falls 12Marsh Valley 10, Snake River 52A District 5 TournamentMalad 19, Soda Springs 0West Side 14, Bear Lake 10 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tournament District Meet Sport Food Tourism Hydrography Golf Preston Soda Girl Recommended for you Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters