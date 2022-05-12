8S7A0713.jpg

Highland catcher Jenna Kearns connects with a pitch during Thursday’s semifinal game against Rigby.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

SOFTBALL

5A District 5/6 Tournament

Highland 10, Rigby 6

Highland 16, Thunder Ridge 10

4A District 5 Tournament

Pocatello 10, Century 0

BOYS GOLF

5A District 5/6 meet

Team scores

1. Madison, 309

2. Highland, 323 (Floyd 76, Carter 80, Day 81, Wilde 86, Schwartz 96)

T-3. Idaho Falls, 328

T-3. Thunder Ridge, 328

5. Rigby, 343

GILRS GOLF

5A District 5/6 meet

Team scores

1. Thunder Ridge, 390

2. Highland, 391 (Merrill 91, Frasure 92, McMinn 103, Satterfield 105, Fenstermaker 119)

3. Rigby, 406

4. Madison, 410

5. Idaho Falls, 413

Both Rams teams are headed to the 5A state meet, which is set for Monday and Tuesday at the RedHawk Golf Course in Nampa.

TENNIS (from Wednesday)

Boys champions: Century, 83.5

Girls champions: Pocatello, 62

Results (top two go to state)

Boys Singles

1. Daniel McGee, Century

2. Ethan Myler, Century

3. Nick Porter, Pocatello

4. Braiden Park, Century

Girls singles

1. Lauren Aasand, Century

2. Norah Scott, Pocatello

3 .Reagan Lyon, Pocatello

4.Alina Bitton, Century

Boys Doubles

1.Si Wills/Will Argall, Century

2. Shayden Jepsen/Henry Godfrey, Century

3. Spencer Roberston/Calvin Roper, Pocatello

4. Carter Jenkins/Carlin Jones, Pocatello

Girls Doubles

1. Naomi Shipley/Alivia Hobbs, Pocatello

2. Kjertin Bunderson/Brooklyn Haymore, Pocatello

3. Jillian Keninger/Allie Gunter, Century

4. Sara Hiller/Rachel Philips, Century

Mixed

J.J. Anderson/Tyler Willis, Pocatello

Sydney Scott/Chase Gibson, Pocatello

Halayna Swan/Colton Malm, Century

Alaina Roper/Luke Smith, Pocatello

