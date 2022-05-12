HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS HS Scores 5/12: Poky softball captures district title, Highland golf teams qualify for state JOURNAL STAFF May 12, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Highland catcher Jenna Kearns connects with a pitch during Thursday’s semifinal game against Rigby. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SOFTBALL5A District 5/6 TournamentHighland 10, Rigby 6 Highland 16, Thunder Ridge 104A District 5 TournamentPocatello 10, Century 0BOYS GOLF5A District 5/6 meetTeam scores1. Madison, 3092. Highland, 323 (Floyd 76, Carter 80, Day 81, Wilde 86, Schwartz 96)T-3. Idaho Falls, 328T-3. Thunder Ridge, 3285. Rigby, 343GILRS GOLF5A District 5/6 meetTeam scores1. Thunder Ridge, 3902. Highland, 391 (Merrill 91, Frasure 92, McMinn 103, Satterfield 105, Fenstermaker 119)3. Rigby, 4064. Madison, 4105. Idaho Falls, 413Both Rams teams are headed to the 5A state meet, which is set for Monday and Tuesday at the RedHawk Golf Course in Nampa.TENNIS (from Wednesday)Boys champions: Century, 83.5Girls champions: Pocatello, 62Results (top two go to state)Boys Singles1. Daniel McGee, Century2. Ethan Myler, Century3. Nick Porter, Pocatello4. Braiden Park, CenturyGirls singles1. Lauren Aasand, Century2. Norah Scott, Pocatello3 .Reagan Lyon, Pocatello4.Alina Bitton, CenturyBoys Doubles1.Si Wills/Will Argall, Century2. Shayden Jepsen/Henry Godfrey, Century3. Spencer Roberston/Calvin Roper, Pocatello4. Carter Jenkins/Carlin Jones, PocatelloGirls Doubles1. Naomi Shipley/Alivia Hobbs, Pocatello2. Kjertin Bunderson/Brooklyn Haymore, Pocatello3. Jillian Keninger/Allie Gunter, Century4. Sara Hiller/Rachel Philips, CenturyMixedJ.J. Anderson/Tyler Willis, PocatelloSydney Scott/Chase Gibson, PocatelloHalayna Swan/Colton Malm, CenturyAlaina Roper/Luke Smith, Pocatello Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Team Golf Sport Thunder Meet Tournament Softball Ridge Recommended for you Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters