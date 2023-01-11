HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 1/11: Century boys top Thunder Ridge in 2OT, Poky boys clip Preston By JOURNAL STAFF Jan 11, 2023 Jan 11, 2023 Updated 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Century guard Luke Panttaja calls out a play during a game earlier this season against Highland. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOYS BASKETBALLCentury 76, Thunder Ridge 74 (2 OT)Senior Luke Panttaja scored 40 points for the Diamondbacks, who play at Highland on Friday. Pocatello 65, Preston 60Guard Julian Bowie posted 31 points for the Thunder, who improve to a perfect 13-0.Grace 68, Cokeville (WY) 47Senior Tytan Anderson led the Grizzlies with 20 points.GIRLS BASKETBALLBear Lake 54, Aberdeen 24 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Thunder Preston Sport Julian Bowie Basketball Luke Panttaja Point Ridge Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Chubbuck police asking for public's help locating runaway girl Police investigating homicide after finding woman dead inside apartment Idaho mayor: Rodeo canceled following death threats Local man who holds all-time record for years of public service finally retires after 64 years with ITD Portneuf Health Trust, Pocatello entertaining partnership that could bring $1.25M upgrade to rec center Winter weather advisories and winter storm warning declared for East Idaho One dead in pickup truck crash on Interstate 84 A nagging question lingers about Moscow murders Larry Fisher reflects on 11 years as spokesman for LDS church in Pocatello Commissioner Crowder talks county finances, needed maintenance after swearing-in ceremony Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
