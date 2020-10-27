After waiting all weekend to play, the Highland girls soccer team closed the season with a third-place state trophy, beating Timberline 3-2 at Canyon Ridge High School on Tuesday.
The game, originally scheduled for Saturday, had been pushed back due to snow and cold at the original location, Coeur d'Alene.
The third-place finish was the best for the Rams in coach Korbie Vaughan's 10 years at the helm.
"I am just really proud of my girls," Vaughan said. "We played three really solid Boise teams (at the state tournament). We really represented our side of the state well this year."
The Rams were down 1-0 at halftime against Timberline on Tuesday, but took the lead back as Saydree Bell first scored and then assisted Abby Satterfield for a 2-1 lead.
Timberline got the equalizer, but Bell then scored the winner for Highland on an assist from Kayzee Vaughan with about 10 minutes to go.
"We didn't have the greatest first half, we were a little nonchalant," Korbie Vaughan said. "Second half we were better. Those last 10 minutes, they had a lot of opportunities coming at us."
Timberline had four corners and multiple close free kicks in the final stretch, but Highland's three-woman back line and goalkeeper Meghan Calley came up big to clinch the win.
Highland finished the season 16-3.