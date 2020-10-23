The governing body that oversees Idaho high school sports has handed down punishment connected to an altercation during an Oct. 17 girls soccer game between American Falls and Sugar-Salem.
American Falls High School girls soccer head coach Brett Reed and his wife Lacey have each been suspended from all Idaho High School Activities Association sporting events for the next year, American Falls School District Superintendent Randy Jensen said.
Both Sugar-Salem High School Principal Jared Jenks and IHSAA Executive Director Ty Jones declined to comment on what, if any, punishment was given to people from the Sugar-Salem side in connection to the altercation.
Girls soccer 3A state play-in game.— Jordan Kaye (@jordankaye_23) October 17, 2020
Final:
American Falls - 1
Sugar-Salem - 4
Game ended early because a near-brawl between an American Falls coach and parents after the AF coach and a parent got in the face of the Sugar goalie.#IDPreps pic.twitter.com/1SNH40z0np
The Oct. 17 game – which the Sugar-Salem Diggers won 4-1 to earn a spot in the state tournament – was called off after Brett Reed's ejection helped trigger a scuffle involving him, his wife and spectators at the game, including some parents of the players.
With about 15 minutes to go in the game, Brett Reed was ejected by head referee Jake McRae after the coach tossed his hat on the field and shouted in frustration, arguing a perceived missed call. McRae ejected Brett Reed and told him to “Get out of here.”
As Brett Reed walked down the sideline, headed toward the street, his wife Lacey jogged over from the spectators sideline on the other end of the field to “calm him down.” While running, she said she yelled “You suck" at McRae and the two other referees.
A Sugar-Salem player within earshot, likely thinking that the yell was directed at her, shouted “You suck” back at Lacey Reed and flipped her off, which prompted Lacey Reed to confront the player.
Brett Reed, who later said he was just trying to pull back his wife, sprinted towards the argument, triggering several parents and other spectators to enter the fray.
Fans poured onto the field, but the scuffle broke up quickly after administrators and coaches from Blackfoot High School – which was hosting the game – rushed over to break it up. Though no punches thrown during the incident, there was a lot of pushing and shoving.
McRae then called the game, giving Sugar-Salem the win.
“It was pretty poor sportsmanship,” Jones said. “That’s one of the things we try and push. There could truly be a danger factor anytime you’re allowing spectators out right next to the playing surface. It’s disappointing and, honestly, very sad…. Anytime you take away the focus from a kid, it’s really disappointing.”
Jones, along with IHSAA Assistant Directors Julie Hammons and Mike Federico, reviewed footage of the altercation shot by IdahoSports.com, which was live-streaming the game. The IHSAA also took statements from both schools involved, the officials working the game and the tournament manager from Blackfoot High.
American Falls and Sugar-Salem high schools can each appeal the ruling, Jones noted, but American Falls Athletic Director Bryan Flake said his school will not appeal the punishment handed down to Brett and Lacey Reed.
Outside of their involvement with the American Falls High School girls soccer team, neither of the Reeds is employed by the American Falls School District.
Flake acknowledged that American Falls High School doesn’t yet know who will be its girls soccer coach next season. Brett Reed was in his first year as coach after replacing Nate Armstrong. When asked if Brett Reed could theoretically return to the post when his suspension expires, Flake didn’t rule it out.
“I guess at that time if he wanted to come back, he would have to see if the school board would allow him to or allow him to apply again,” Flake said. “I’ve been honest and up front with him: I’ve never had something like this happen to me."
Flake continued, “(Brett) texted me that day and he just apologized and then he and I talked on the phone and he said he just switched to husband mode.”
When reached by phone on Thursday, Brett Reed declined to offer further comment aside from what he said after the altercation.
“My behavior was not warranted,” Brett Reed said immediately following the Oct. 17 incident.