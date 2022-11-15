HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 1AD2 football all-conference teams released JOURNAL STAFF Nov 15, 2022 Nov 15, 2022 Updated 20 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rockland junior Teague Matthews evades a Challis-Mackay tackle during a game earlier this season. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save All-conference teams are selected by coaches.Player of the year: Teague Matthews, RocklandOffensive player of the year: Teague Matthews, Rockland Defensive player of the year: Rusty Hatch, North GemCoach of the year: Gerry Hunter, RocklandSportsmanship award: North GemFirst team offenseTeague Matthews (QB, Rockland), Rusty Hatch (RB, North Gem), Cody Woodworth (RB, Rockland), Evan O'Brian (OL, North Gem), Bowdy Souza (OL, Watersprings), Landyn Remer (Watersprings), Brigham Permann (TE/Rec, Rockland), Gavin Permann (TE/Rec, Rockland), Brigham Permann (P, Rockland)First team defenseDavid Jensen (DL, Rockland), Bowdie Souza (DL, Watersprings), Eli Hendrickson (DE, Rockland), Landyn Remer (DE, Watersprings), Cody Woodworth (LB, Rockland), Rusty Hatch (LB, North Gem), Brigham Permann (DB, Rockland), Jrew Plocher (DB, Watersprings), Brigham Permann (K, Rockland) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Coach Team First Team Sport Gem Offense Rusty Hatch Defensive Player Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Police: Woman arrested in connection with missing Idaho boy Two local men facing felony battery charges following separate East Idaho incidents Officials: 4 slain University of Idaho students are victims Two men die of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in unrelated East Idaho incidents McCammon woman finds success with her McNeEats food truck Police: Knife used in deadly attack targeting Idaho students Adams, Timothy Charles Buzzard, Patricia A. Chubbuck police searching for driver who struck pedestrian near Pine Ridge Mall, fled scene Bull elk killed and left to waste near American Falls Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
