Bittersweet nightshade

Bittersweet nightshade

 Photo courtesy of Steven Dewey/Utah State University via Bugwood.org

The issue: Bittersweet nightshade

Bittersweet nightshade (Solanum dulcamara) is a climbing perennial vine native to Eurasia. It was probably introduced into the U.S. for medicinal and ornamental purposes. Care should be taken when handling this plant as all parts of the plant are toxic to humans, pets and livestock. It invades roadsides, thickets, fence rows and other moist disturbed sites.

Justin Hatch is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou County. He can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.