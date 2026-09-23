POCATELLO — The Portneuf Valley Quilters Guild has announced that the schedule for the upcoming Quilt Fest has been finalized.
The 2026 Quilt Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3 at the Mountain View Events Center on 1567 Way to Grace Avenue, according to a news release from the Portneuf Valley Quilters Guild.
“The show includes vendors, quilt raffle, silent auction, boutique, antique vintage sewing machine display, half hourly demonstrations, block challenge, beautiful quilts and inspiration,” the news release said.
There will be free demonstrations every 30 minutes at the Quilt Fest. Some of these demonstrations include tips for beginner quilters, tips on what to do with leftover scraps and creating realistic images with fabric.
“The guild is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and preserving the art of quilting, both historically and today,” the news release said. “We do this by promoting educational opportunities, philanthropic endeavors and by supporting an encouraging quilters and crafters through fellowship and sharing.”
Some of the vendors that will be featured at the event are Cherry Tree Cottage Quilts, Copper Mountain Quilting, Frontier Quilting and Quilters Attic. Some of these vendors will be teaching the demonstrations.
The Portneuf Valley Quilters Guild encouraged everyone to come to the Quilt Fest to learn more about quilting, regardless of experience or skill level.
“Quilt Fest 2026 is for everyone,” the news release said. “Please join us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In