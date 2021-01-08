“We know that that attack today, it didn’t materialize out of nowhere, it was inspired by lies — the same lies that you’re hearing in this room tonight. The members who are repeating those lies should be ashamed of themselves. Their constituents should be ashamed of them.” This was Pennsylvania Congressman and military veteran Connor Lamb, speaking about Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher and other Republican members of Congress from safe districts who on the night of January 6, 2021 voted to overturn the certified results of the presidential election in Lamb’s home state. Count me ashamed.
Fulcher’s actions once and for all give the lie to right-wing politicians’ claims to be Constitutionalists, or Libertarians. They are no defenders of the US Constitution, nor defenders of the Constitutional rights and voting rights of American citizens. Attempting to use the power of the federal government to overthrow the results of an election fairly conducted by individual states is exactly contrary to the concept of states’ rights, or federalism. This is why Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden declined to sign on to the spurious lawsuit by Texas AG Ken Paxton to overthrow the results of state elections whose outcomes he did not like.
Chris Norden,
Moscow