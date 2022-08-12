Mike Garrity NEW mug (copy)

Unprecedented victory - Conservation groups stop Idaho natural gas pipeline

It’s taken two long years of litigation to force the U.S. Forest Service to follow the law, but at long last the Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Yellowstone to Uintas Connection have been rewarded with a hard-fought victory in their legal challenge against the proposed Crow Creek natural gas pipeline that was to run in from Bear Lake County, Idaho, to Afton, Wyoming.