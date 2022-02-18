The progressive left has lost the war of COVID population control politics. It will be interesting to see if the Biden-Harris administration has learned how to deal with defeat this time around. You would think they would be world -lass experts at losing wars and retreating by now.
The left lost the war on crime by following Biden/Harris’ lead to defund the police and by supporting equity-motivated, non-prosecution of criminal behavior.
And who says President Joe Biden’s not a self starter! He started our battle with inflation with his oil and gas policies and escalated the conflict with his reckless spending. Now “Bidenflation” is an out of control lost cause.
President Biden is no better at ending wars than he is at starting them. Even with the most powerful military on the planet Biden managed to lose not only the war, but even the retreat from Afghanistan.
Now the radical lefts’ war of population-control-by-virus is coming to its conclusion in yet another Democratic-lead defeat. Down in President Biden’s bunker, Democratic/Soros leaders imagine they are still commanding armies of fully masked, triple-boosted, obedient Karens, but their COVID war of population control is lost. Folks have become numb to repeated shrieks that “the sky is falling!” if we don’t comply with Biden’s mandates.
Court rulings are shooting down mandates and out-flanking overreaching governors. Authoritative studies from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center have explained the folly of hiding in shutdown bunkers. It was a mistake to think that ill-fitting paper masks would stop or even significantly slow a highly contagious virus. Images of leading Democrats living their mask-less lives shout out the hypocrisy of mask mandates more clearly than Jen Psaki’s spin or Biden’s whispered threats. Moreover, even with all their benefits, today’s vaccines are a far cry from the victory-winning “super weapon” Biden promised.
Data confirms that healthy children with their strong immune systems should be treated as non-combatants in the war on COVID. The left’s woke storm troopers have used masked school children as human shields while they promoted their progressive ideology and radical social engineering.
At the other end of the demographic spectrum, feckless politicians ignored both science and common sense and sent our oldest and weakest to the front lines early in the viral war. While the elderly became lonely casualties in nursing homes and quarantined hospital wings, Democratic leaders fiddled with COVID death statistics and ignored all the red flags. Now the white flags are out.
Democrat-controlled states (Oregon, New Jersey, Delaware, Connecticut, Nevada) are joining red states and surrendering their mask mandates. Other states will follow the polls. Vaccination mandates will soon capitulate as well. Entire countries (United Kingdom, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden and others) are surrendering to the victorious army of rational science, economic sanity and individual freedom. As our neighbors to the north in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Quebec and Prince Edward Island have found out, it’s better to keep on trucking than it is to die on the hill of mandate madness.
However some diehard fanatics are still fighting on for their lost cause of population control. Next door the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calls his protesting truckers all of the scarlet letter words the left loves so much. Who would have guessed that the diverse melting pot of Canadian truck drivers are “Nazis”, “racists” and “white supremacists”? And here I thought they were all Canadians, eh.
Last week, Trudeau used overwhelming police power to clear a blocked bridge, but that wasn’t nearly enough punishment for his uppity, working class truck drivers. Declaring the truckers’ protest over COVID mandates “terrorism” and an actual danger to the country of Canada, Trudeau has suspended civil rights and declared martial law. It’s the most brutal step he can take short of deploying the Canadian army. All of this because of carnival-like civil disobedience to dubious COVID control mandates.
Why the appalling overreaction? Because to the left’s shock and dismay the workers of the world are finally uniting, but against them! And the left won’t stand for it.
President Biden flashes in anger, too, when his mandates are “disrespected.” His minder-managed view of the political landscape is profoundly distorted, but the polls are clearing up his vision. Any day now I expect President Biden will hold a no-questions-allowed press conference and in a creepy whisper proudly declare that the science has miraculously changed, the COVID war is over and that we can now stack arms and finally forgo the mandates inspired by the pandemic crises.
As the political side of the COVID, crime, inflation and Afghanistan conflicts cave in on the progressive left, those who are guilty of political and media “war crimes,” i.e., the crime of being so wrong for so long, are deserting. Twitter histories are being erased. Facebook accounts are being deleted. Democrats by the score are retiring and declining to run in the next election. Media commentators, executives and producers are falling by the wayside and scurrying to safe places. Media networks are pledging to “reinvent themselves” in the hope that we will forget, or at least ignore, their past duplicity.
But changing one’s stripes is not as simple as shredding documents and inking over damning tattoos any more. Let the Democrats’ finger pointing and Trump-blaming begin, but voting records and the Internet are forever. It’s become impossible to re-write history and get away with revisionist spin-perjury. The most effective Republican political ads have already been written, produced and directed by the Democrats themselves. The jury is still out until next November, but we can expect a red wave of verdicts in the coming elections.
But don’t expect unconditional surrender or even sincere contrition from Democratic leaders. Those arrogant elites are incapable of self awareness. It will never occur to the left that they cause their own failures. They always have to blame someone else. Yesterday it was the deplorables, today it’s the unvaccinated, and forever and always it’s Trump. The best we can expect from the Democrats and their media is some well practiced deflection, gaslighting and spin.
