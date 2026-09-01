Wednesday, Sept. 2
Jeff Crosby and Layne Bowen will perform live starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello. $10 cover, which includes one draft or well drink.
Thursday, Sept. 3
Live jazz trio Speakeasy performs in the Yellowstone Lounge, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, from 6 to 8 p.m. every Thursday, featuring jazz classics from the 1930s in the style of Benny Goodman, with Keith Ward on clarinet/sax, Freddy Gildersleeve on guitar and Tanya Johnson on upright. Admission is free.
Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night every Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Dawson Moon will perform live starting at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello. $5 cover, which includes one draft or well drink.
Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 3-5
"School of Rock" will play at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 3-4, and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday at ISU’s Bengal Theater. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU employees and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID.
Friday, Sept. 4
The September First Friday Art Walk is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, throughout Historic Downtown Pocatello. Come for a charming evening stroll through our shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion, fall décor, and more.
Desperate Electric will perform live starting at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello. $5 cover, which includes one draft or well drink.
Friday, Sept. 4-Saturday, Sept. 12
The Eastern Idaho State Fair will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily Friday, Sept. 4, to Saturday, Sept. 12, at the fairgrounds in Blackfoot. Visit funatthefair.com for more information.
Saturday, Sept. 5
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday through October at Lookout Point in downtown Pocatello.
The Crafter’s Market takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Visitors can shop a rotating selection of local vendors offering jewelry, art, home décor, plants and more, with new makers featured each week.
Shady Grove Downtown is set for Saturday, Sept. 5, in Pocatello. The early show kicks off at 11 a.m. at Glean Coffee Roasters, followed by the main event from 3 to 10 p.m. at Lookout Point. Bands include Druids Heathens & Saints, The Luddites, Loot, Madrona, Lee Rafugee, Stubborn Moth and Moon Owl’s Mages. Admission is free. Bring your friends and your lawn chairs. At 10 p.m., the Shady Grove Downtown Late Shows begin at the First National Bar, Misfitz and Barricade. Music runs through 1:30 a.m.
Sunday, Sept. 6
Free Yoga in the Park is set for 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at Lookout Point in Pocatello.
It's a $1 admission day at ISU’s Bengal Theater on Sunday, Sept. 6, with "The Count of Monte Cristo" playing at 3:30 and 7 p.m. Admission is $1 or free for ISU students. This film continues the Pocatello Film Society's "20 Favorite Films Over the Last 20 Years" series.
Monday, Sept. 7
Curbside Cravings is open from 4 to 8 p.m. every Monday through September at Lookout Point in downtown Pocatello. There will be a variety of food trucks.
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