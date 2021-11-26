Tragedy struck this Thanksgiving in East Idaho when two men died in wrecks on local roads.
Dontayus Tsosie, 20, of Fort Hall, died in a Thanksgiving morning crash on the Fort Hall Reservation while a 74-year-old man from Ashton died in an accident near St. Anthony on Thanksgiving eve.
The identity of the Ashton man has not been released.
Tsosie died after crashing his eastbound Dodge pickup truck on Broncho Road, authorities said.
Tsosie, the pickup's only occupant, lost control of the vehicle near Broncho Road's intersection with Highway 91, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes reported.
The pickup overturned and ended up on the east side of the railroad tracks along Highway 91.
Tsosie was not ejected but died at the scene of the crash, which was reported by a Fort Hall Fish and Game warden around 6:50 a.m. Thursday.
The crash that resulted in the 74-year-old Ashton man's death occurred around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 20 north of St. Anthony.
The man was driving a 2022 Buick Encore GX westbound on Highway 20 when he drove off the left shoulder, through the median and across the eastbound lanes before coming to rest near the railroad tracks on the right shoulder of eastbound Highway 20, state police said.
The man was transported via ambulance to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Both crashes remain under investigation by state police.