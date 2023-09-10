Prison Bars
Stock Image

The state of Idaho must pay more than $319,000 to an innocent man who was wrongfully incarcerated for five years and nine months.

The funding is made possible through the Wrongful Conviction Act, which the legislature passed in 2021. Compensation only goes to people who were incarcerated and later are found factually innocent.

