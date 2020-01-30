POCATELLO — Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen is eyeing a promotion within the county and so is one of his top deputies.
During a press conference from the front steps of the Bannock County Courthouse Thursday afternoon, Nielsen is expected to announce he has plans to run against incumbent Ernie Moser in the upcoming November election to become a member of the County Commission, Nielsen told the Journal during a Wednesday evening phone call.
Further, Lt. Tony Manu of the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office detective division is vying to replace Nielsen as County Sheriff.
“I announced the first part of this month that I was retiring and also hinted at the possibility of running for county offices,” Nielsen said. “What I have learned since then is that I can run for a County Commissioner seat because I’ve said I’m not running for Sheriff. I turned my packet into the Secretary of State’s Office on Tuesday and am running for commissioner seat No. 1 against Ernie Moser.”
Manu added, “After my seventh or eighth year with the department, I realized becoming the Sheriff was definitely a goal of mine. That’s when I started going in for promotional interviews and realized this was going to be a lifelong career, and serving as Sheriff is definitely in the realm of possibilities.”
To ensure he doesn’t lose out on state retirement benefits from a 43-year career with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Nielsen will resign from his position on June 30, at which point Manu will serve as interim Sheriff until the November election. At this point, no other candidates have announced a bid for Sheriff.
Nielsen said in order to receive his state retirement benefits he must not serve in an elected capacity for six months following his resignation. Originally, Nielsen announced earlier this month he intended to remain in his capacity as Sheriff until his term expired at the end of the year.
“At the time that I made the initial announcement I was unaware that this was the demand for getting my retirement benefits,” Nielsen said. “I will resign about 6 months exactly before I would be sworn in, that is if I win the upcoming election. I don’t think I told a falsehood it’s just that things had changed.”
Nielsen will not run as a Democrat or a Republican, and has instead filed as an Independent candidate, he said, adding that he thinks party affiliations have caused too much polarity and division in recent years.
Moreover, Nielsen said he hopes to bring a sense of balance to the Commission and that he doesn’t harbor any ill feelings toward the current Commissioners.
“But I do think the Commission had some major problems last year,” Nielsen said. “We have had the issue with arguments in county offices and we have had some issues with, in my opinion, transparency.”
Nielsen continued, “The Commission has not been open with some issues like the property tax situation, there is a disconnect between the Commission and other county elected officials and all three of the commissioners were put up for a recall. Whether that was their fault or not, I think they should have done more to inform the public about what was going on. I have worked with County Commissioners all of my career and these guys are very difficult to communicate with.”
The Journal reached out to the current County Commissioners regarding Nielsen’s statements and they declined to comment.
In terms of qualifications, Nielsen said his role as Sheriff leaves him well-equipped to understand the issues facing both south Bannock County as well as the northern end of the county.
He said that he is among the few sheriffs to serve on the Idaho Association of Counties executive board, both as a member and as a former president.
“I have served on countless boards and committees, I am very familiar with county government and what it takes to get things done. My position as Sheriff gives me better contacts with folks on the ground in Bannock County cities than any other person. I understand the pulse of the county.”
