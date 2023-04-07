Steve Porter with spaceburger machine

Tastee Treet owner Steve Porter sits at a table with one of the original spaceburger machines. Porter has recently decided to sell the buildings that house the restaurants and permanently close both locations.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

An out-of-this-world creation that has been a fixture of Gate City area cuisine for more than six decades is preparing for one final takeoff.

The famous flying saucer-shaped spaceburger will soon become just a nostalgic conversation piece of Pocatello’s past when Tastee Treet, the only place in town that served the UFO-themed burger, closes its doors for good next week.

Tastee Treet in Chubbuck

The Tastee Treet at 5231 Yellowstone Ave. in Chubbuck. Owner Steve Porter has decided to sell both Tastee Treet buildings and permanently close the restaurants.
Spaceburger machine

One of the original spaceburger machines Tastee Treet used from the 1960s through the early 1990s. Owner Steve Porter has recently decided to sell the buildings that house the restaurants and permanently close both locations.
Mural at Tastee Treet

A mural that adorns the drive-thru of the Chubbuck Tastee Treet. Owner Steve Porter has recently decided to sell the buildings that house the restaurants and permanently close both locations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.