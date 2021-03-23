The Salvation Army in Pocatello has set a goal to start a $65,000 program in early July to help cover needs in the community such as access to resources for job training and entry level job help, according to Lt. Ernie Evans, who along with wife Sara are the officers in charge of the site at 400 N. Forth Ave.
“The one need we see to be the most prevalent during the Covid pandemic has been access to skills and resources for job training and entry level job help,” Evans said.
And he said they are looking for funding for the effort, which would cost $10,000 to $15,000 a year after the initial investment.
He says that access to things like resume building, job qualification testing and online applications require access to a computer with an internet connection that many people still do not have.
“On top of this skills that were once commonplace like keeping a checkbook, making a household budget and even base-level investment are skills many young people do not even consider,” he said.
After talking with many clients over time they all wish they had more skills in those areas, Evans said.
So he hopes to work with many community partners to open classes of 10 to 12 people per scheduled class to help with these things, he said.
He hopes that help from organizations like Citizens Bank, ICCU, and ISU and others could make the program more affordable and achievable.
The program would be similar to a nationwide training and after-school program that have not been available in Pocatello since 1994.
Eventually they hope to have 13 or more computers to aid in training through the program, according to Evans.
The proper handling of credit would be a key part of the program, which they hope could start in the first week of July.
He says that a lot of people anymore don’t even know what a checkbook is.
So they’re pushing to get grants for the program to provide training.
But they need things in place and money in the bank before they can move forward, Evans said.
And they want to try to ensure that they will have continuing funding for the effort.
He says it’s their hope to open classes with 10 to 12 people per scheduled class.
And after the initial $65,000 investment the cost would drop to $30,000 a year in the third year and beyond going down to $16,000 a year with employee costs and overhead.
The goal would be to enroll 150 people the first year and 300 the second year with five success stories from the first year, according to Evans.
But they’re still working on donations for computers keyboards, mice and other technology.
“And we will still need things like a classroom overhead projector, and a security system for the lab,” Evans said.
But once participants have taken an accounting class they would be invited into nutrition building-and-budgeting classes to teach how to eat healthy meals on a budget.
This hopefully could be run by Eat Smart Idaho and would be a family friendly classroom, according to Evans.
And he said by August he would hope to have a working youth-focused version of the computer lab program if all goes well.
“We have some lofty but achievable goals,” Evans said.