POCATELLO — Two local men were recently charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence after separate incidents in which one man collided into a Pocatello home and another crashed into two parked vehicles, according to police and court records.
Raymond James Hernandez, 57, of Pocatello, faces the DUI charge after Pocatello police say he was driving drunk around 7:10 p.m. Saturday when he crashed his Chevrolet pickup into the front cement porch of a home on the 200 block of Foothill Boulevard.
Pocatello police say a witness observed the pickup truck careen off of Foothill Boulevard near Trail Creek Road and slam into the front porch of the home. Upon arrival at the scene, police said they located the pickup smashed into the front porch with Hernandez lying on the floorboard of the vehicle.
The owner of the home on Foothill Boulevard was at the residence at the time of the collision and heard the crash but did not witness it, said police, adding that the homeowner was not injured.
Hernandez was seriously injured in the crash, police said, and was transported to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello via ground ambulance.
His injuries prevented him from completing standardized field sobriety tests, though Hernandez agreed to complete a breathalyzer test, providing a blood alcohol content level of 0.184, or more than twice the legal limit of 0.08 to operate a motor vehicle in the state of Idaho.
Hernandez was subsequently cited with second offense misdemeanor DUI and released into the care of medical staff, police said.
Hernandez is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on April 11.
Around 9:40 p.m., Pocatello police said they were dispatched to the area of West Greeley Street and North Hayes Avenue after it was reported a black Chevrolet Impala had been involved in a vehicular accident on Toponce Drive.
A Pocatello police officer located the Impala and observed a man he was familiar with, Sean Patrick McKinney, 38, of Pocatello, driving the car. McKinney allegedly then struck another vehicle on Grant Avenue, at which point McKinney fled from the vehicle on foot, police said.
Additionally, a passenger in the Impala positively identified McKinney as the driver of the car when contacted by police.
McKinney was located in the area of West Greeley Street and North Hayes Avenue and attempted to walk away from officers but was detained and eventually taken to the Pocatello Police Department, police said.
Pocatello police said McKinney refused to complete a standardized roadside sobriety test and a breathalyzer test, so a search warrant was obtained to draw his blood at PMC. At the hospital, McKinney refused to cooperate with police and hospital staff so he was placed in a WRAP restraint so that his blood could be drawn.
McKinney was subsequently charged with misdemeanor DUI and leaving the scene of an accident before being incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail.
McKinney appeared for an arraignment hearing in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste on Monday, during which his bond was set at $2,500. He is due back in court for a pre-trial conference on April 7.