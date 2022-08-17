A Lewiston mother and daughter who have been charged with first-degree murder for their alleged plan to poison and later suffocate 87-year-old Kenneth Morrison made their initial appearance today before Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert in 2nd District Court.
Appearing by Zoom at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston, both Kimberly M. Morrison, 54, and Kay M. Morrison, 81, were held on a $1 million bond. The maximum penalty for the charges are life in prison or the death penalty and/or a $50,000 fine.
According to the probable cause affidavit associated with this case, an investigation allegedly showed the two played a part in drugging, suffocating and burning the body of Kenneth Morrison in their home, leading to the first-degree murder charges.
Kenneth Morrison is the father of Kimberly Morrison and the ex-husband of Kay Morrison, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department.
“It’s a dark day in our community when people do this to their own family,” Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman said in a news release distributed by his office. He was also present in the courtroom Zoom hearing for the initial appearance on behalf of the state. “This was a long term, coordinated plan on behalf of the defendants that included attempts to poison the victim which eventually led to him being tied down and suffocated,” he said in the news release.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the investigation began with a welfare check March 20 for Kenneth Morrison requested by his son who lives in Vancouver, Wash. The officer went to the Morrison residence at 1135 Harvest Road in North Lewiston and spoke with Kay and Kimberly Morrison, who both lived there. Kay Morrison allegedly told the officer that Kenneth Morrison left the residence the first week of January and his vehicle was found at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport. Kimberly Morrison allegedly told the officer that Kenneth Morrison left in February. The officer noted that when Kay Morrison spoke about Kenneth Morrison, she used the past tense. The case was forwarded to Lewiston Detective Joe Stormes on March 29.
During the investigation, Stormes obtained a search warrant for text messages from the cellphones belonging to Kay and Kimberly Morrison. According to the probable cause, it became “obvious” to Stormes that the women were planning with each other to poison Kenneth Morrison with prescription medication without his knowledge. The text messages began Oct. 4, 2021, through April 5, 2022, according to the probable cause. Some of the text message stated in the probable cause include statements such as “You can say this is the last day he has to see me … wont be a lie” and “just stay calm or we are both gonna end up in trouble.” Text messages also include alleged references to a “big sleep,” giving pills and how many pills were left, allegedly purchasing a substance, possibly liquid morphine, and bringing zip ties and tape.
There were also text messages between a family member and Kay Morrison asking about Kenneth Morrison where she says “... what’s with all the questions …” In another text message between Kimberly Morrison and an unidentified individual on Dec. 27, 2021, Kimberly Morrison allegedly asks where she could have a bonfire “where I won’t be in trouble or have authorities bugging me,” according to the probable cause.
The document also included a text conversation between the Area Agency on Aging and Kay Morrison where she allegedly stated that Kenneth Morrison has dementia and Alzheimer's and had shown some aggressive behavior. Kay Morrison allegedly texted that she was “very concerned that it is getting worse,” according to the probable cause. She also told the agency she was looking for a care facility to take Kenneth Morrison.
The Lewiston Police Department, FBI evidence response team, Idaho State Police and Quad Cities Drug Task Force were involved in a search warrant conducted at the home Tuesday and Kay and Kimberly Morrison were detained for questioning and taken to the Lewiston police station. The agencies collected evidence, including cellphone records such as text messages from Kay and Kimberly Morrison, bank statements from Kenneth Morrison, a wheelchair, car hood and roaster bags, according to the probable cause.
Stormes interviewed Kimberly Morrison, along with Lewiston Detective Cody Bloomsburg. During the interview, Kimberly Morrison allegedly confessed that her mother was giving her father lorazepam and liquid morphine without his knowledge. Kimberly Morrison allegedly said Kay Morrison had been giving Kenneth Morrison lorazepam for years to “mellow” him out. She said they allegedly began to increase the dose before New Year’s. Kimberly Morrison also allegedly said they got some liquid morphine and put it in Kenneth’s tea, according to the probable cause.
While the two detectives were questioning Kimberly Morrison, Stormes received a text from Sgt. Nick Eylar stating that Kay Morrison allegedly confessed to putting a bag over Kenneth’s head when he was tied to a wheelchair, according to the probable cause. When Bloomsburg told Kimberly Morrison her mother allegedly confessed, Kimberly Morrison allegedly replied “Of course she did,” according to the probable cause.
Kimberly Morrison then allegedly told detectives she taped Kenneth Morrison’s arms and legs to a wheelchair and Kay Morrison allegedly put a bag over his head. Kimberly Morrison allegedly told detectives the bag was either a garbage bag or turkey roaster bag. She had allegedly told Kay Morrison that a grocery bag wouldn’t work because it was too porous. She and her mother discussed what type of bag to use and experimented by placing a grocery bag over Kimberly Morrison’s head, according to the probable cause.
According to the probable cause, Kimberly Morrison told detectives that Kenneth was killed Jan. 6 in the back bedroom of the home. “I guarantee it was the 6th. I’ll never forget the day,” Kimberly Morrison said when asked to verify the date.
During the execution of the search warrant, a cadaver dog gave an alert in the room Kimberly Morrison said Kenneth Morrison died in, according to the probable cause.
After Kenneth Morrison was dead, Kimberly Morrison allegedly said she wrapped his body in a canvas drop cloth and stored his body in a large shop outside the residence because she didn’t want her mother to have to deal with the body inside the home. Kimberly Morrison allegedly told detectives the body was in the shop for a day or two before she placed it on top of a car hood, using it as a fire pan. She put wood around the body and set it on fire. She allegedly said that she didn’t get rid of the ashes but continued to light more fires on top of it over time.
According to the probable cause, Eylar and detective Brian Erickson interviewed Kay Morrison at the Nez Perce County Jail, and she allegedly corroborated the manner, place and approximate time in which Kenneth Morrison died.
The two will have a status conference hearing Aug. 29 and a preliminary hearing Aug. 31. Kay Morrison is being represented by public defender Greg Rauch, and Kimberly Morrison is being represented by public defender Rick Cuddihy.