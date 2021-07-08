POCATELLO — Summer is here, and while many of us might associate the rising temperatures with a break from schooling, it’s also a great time to get out of the house or office and learn something new.
The Salvation Army of Pocatello will be hosting three adult summer classes focusing on three topics: health education, computer basics, and foods and nutrition. Each class will occur once weekly.
Classes will be located at the Pocatello Salvation Army at 400 N. Fourth Ave.
Health education will be taught by Dr. Georgia Milan and her staff from the Pocatello Free Clinic. Classes will be on Mondays at 3 p.m. and will take place July 12, 19 and 26 and Aug. 2, 9, 16 and 23.
Computer basics will be taught by Kurt Camerud and will help familiarize you with the use of CPU and basic programs. Classes will be held on Tuesdays at 3 p.m. and will take place July 13, 20 and 27 and Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31.
Foods and nutrition will be taught by Jessica Hansen of Idaho State University on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. The class will cover topics such as food budgeting, nutrition, grocery shopping and recipes and will take place on July 14, 21 and 28, Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25, and Sept. 1 and 8.
Classes are currently free to attend, and will be approximately one hour in length. Free child care will also be provided.
The Salvation Army is also currently looking for teachers to educate on new topics in the upcoming months.
“We want many teacher opportunities, for classes such as digital art, physical art, advanced computers, really anything that can help people get back into the workforce or excel at their current job,” said Lt. Ernie Evans, the officer in charge of the Pocatello Salvation Army. “If anyone is interested in teaching a class, we encourage them to reach out to us so we can schedule a time to sit down with them and discuss potential classes.”
Each class is currently limited to a maximum of 12 participants and is operating through a first-come, first-served basis.
“We’re currently working on a new way to allow people to register by scanning a link on our Facebook page 'The Salvation Army-Pocatello, ID', which should be available in the near future,” Evans said.