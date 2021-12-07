A 25-year-old Idaho Falls woman on Monday was found dead underneath a U.S. Postal Service vehicle following what police are calling a pedestrian crash in a residential cul-de-sac.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to the scene at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday to find an unresponsive woman underneath a mail truck on Barberry Lane.
Fire personnel were able to lift the truck enough to free the woman, but she was already dead on scene, police said in a news release on Tuesday.
The woman, identified as Hailey C. Queen, lived in an apartment near where the incident occurred, according to police.
The sheriff’s office was still investigating the circumstances of the incident as of Tuesday afternoon to determine how Queen died. A spokesperson for the agency said it has not yet been determined whether the mail truck was directly involved in her death.
Bonneville County on Tuesday morning was also the site of a crash that left a deputy injured after his patrol vehicle, which was parked at the scene of an unrelated crash, was struck by a pickup truck.
The deputy was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, which occurred in the area of U.S. Highway 26 and 97th N. between Idaho Falls and Ririe.
The deputy was taken by sheriff’s office personnel to a hospital for a precautionary evaluation. The driver of the pickup truck, which was sent off the road and into a ditch after the crash, was taken by ambulance to a hospital for minor injuries, police said.
A separate crash on Monday in Bingham County caused two Pocatello men to be taken via air ambulance to local hospitals.
Police said two vehicles were driving opposite directions on U.S. Highway 26 west of Blackfoot at about 7:30 a.m. on Monday when one of the vehicles crossed the center line and struck the other head-on.
The drivers were wearing seat belts, police said. The crash blocked highway lanes for about three and a half hours.
The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.