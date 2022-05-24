POCATELLO — Gate City Coffee is set to open in Historic Downtown Pocatello on June 1.
Couple Bill and Elaine Kelvie began the process of opening the business in early February.
Bill said the two have spent the last few months remodeling the building at 320 West Center Street. They have incorporated many pictures of Historic Downtown Pocatello in their shop.
"Our focus is a tribute to Historic Downtown Pocatello," he said. "We're believers in promoting Historic Downtown Pocatello and the whole idea of shopping Downtown."
Bill explained that the coffee shop represents a dream that he and Elaine have had for the last 20 years. The opportunity to finally start their business came after Bill retired earlier this year.
"Elaine and I have been talking about it forever and ever and ever," he said. "We found the location and said 'let's go.'"
Gate City Coffee will offer a wide variety of drink and food options. Coffee options will include a full espresso menu, frappes, and cold brew. Other drink options will be fruit smoothies, fruit teas, lemonade, Lotus Energy refreshers and hot chocolate.
"We're hoping to become known for the best coffee in Pocatello," said Bill.
Food items will include bagels, breakfast sandwiches, cinnamon rolls and scones in the mornings, as well as cookies, muffins and other pastries.
Bill and Elaine are excited to run their business because they love the creative aspect and the freedom that comes from being a business owner.
"You get to do things the way you want to do them," said Elaine.
They have also loved watching their business grow. Bill explained that their goal with the shop was to create a gathering place.
"There was a real niche that we saw in Downtown Pocatello that was left kind of unfilled," he said. "We wanted to make sure we could provide a place where people could come have coffee."
Bill and Elaine plan to open their shop everyday. The hours will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
"We're excited to add to Historic Downtown Pocatello," said Bill. "And we're looking forward to making a lot of friends."