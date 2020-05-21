POCATELLO — Construction is underway on a modern, state-of-the-art assisted living center in Pocatello that’s locally owned and operated and will boast 20 units.
Located on the corner of Hawthorne Road and Snowbird Avenue, the $1.1 million facility will become the fifth building in the area for Elegant Residential Living, which is being built by Inkom business partners Stewart Nelson and Jay Roche of NR Investments LLC.
“This area is a great location for our assisted living centers,” Nelson said. “It’s close to the mall and interstate and is in a nice, quiet part of town.”
Construction on the new 32,000-square-foot assisted living center began a little over two months ago and is expected to reach completion sometime in the fall, Nelson said.
The first of the five Elegant Residential Living buildings was built in 2007 under the name of Elegant Residential Assisted Living, said administrator Jodie Katsilometes, adding that three more buildings were added over the next seven years.
In 2019, Roche and Nelson bought out the other two out-of-state partners and broke ground on the fifth building shortly thereafter, Katsilometes said.
The new facility is expected to serve individuals who are on private insurance as opposed to Medicaid or Medicare and will feature more amenities than the existing facilities, Nelson said.
“We are thinking these units will be a little bit of an upgrade from our other ones,” Nelson said. “They will be double the size of the units in our other facilities and the dining room and kitchen will be state of the art.”
Katsilometes said Elegant Residential Living prides itself on providing a homelike atmosphere, “with opulence and a grand living area.”
“Amenities include Wi-Fi and cable, housekeeping, laundry services, scheduled transportation to appointments or outings, a beauty salon, an activities room and many others,” Katsilometes said. “Our new facility will have rooms that range from 226 square feet to 344 square feet and will also feature adjoining rooms for married couples or family members who may want to live together.”
The adjoining rooms are 452 square feet to 508 square feet and all rooms have private bathrooms with a shower, Katsilometes added.
Additionally, Nelson said that people planning to occupy the new center have the option of furnishing rooms themselves or having the facility furnish the unit for them.
“We can furnish the rooms, but most of the time with a private pay facility folks like to provide their own furniture,” Nelson said. “People tend to feel a little more comfortable when they're surrounded with their own belongings.”
Two of the other four assisted living buildings near the fifth that is under construction are located about a block away on the corner of Wright Avenue and Kammi Drive, and the other two are located on the corner of Heber Avenue and Kammi Drive. All five buildings are located in a subdivision just off of Hawthorne Road near the Pine Ridge Mall.
All four of the centers operate under the name Elegant Residential. Nelson says the goal has been to provide a facility for individuals of similar demographics. For instance, one of the four facilities houses primarily patients who have been diagnosed with dementia.
Other than the facility for dementia patients — which is a secure, locked-down building — individuals who reside in the Elegant Residential system are free to come and go as they please, Nelson said.
Katsilometes says they will begin accepting new clients for the fifth building as soon as construction is finished in the fall and a staff is hired to operate the facility.
“We at Elegant Residential Living are excited to be opening our fifth building and plan to begin accepting new clients in the fall of 2020,” Katsilometes said.