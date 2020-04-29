A missing Pocatello boy with severe asthma is back with his family.
Pocatello police said Kaleb Scott Cutler, 15, was located safe and unharmed on Tuesday morning in Douglas, Oregon.
Kaleb's family traveled to Douglas later on Tuesday to pick him up and bring him back home to Pocatello.
When Kaleb ran away from home on Friday and was reported missing, his family was especially concerned because he left without taking any of his medication for his asthma.
Further details on how Kaleb was located have not been released.