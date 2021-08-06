POCATELLO — For the second time in four years, a Bannock County jury on Friday found a 64-year-old Fort Hall man guilty of beating a well-known Pocatello bar bouncer to death 12 years ago.
After an eight-day trial at the Bannock County Courthouse in Pocatello, a jury of six men and six women deliberated for almost three hours before convicting Martin Edmo Ish of voluntary manslaughter for striking 56-year-old Eugene Lorne Red Elk in the head in the parking lot of Duffy’s Tavern on June 14, 2009. Ish, who has been incarcerated since his 2015 arrest in connection to Red Elk’s death, lowered his head as the verdict was read.
Red Elk, a father of four boys who also operated a newsroom camera for the local NBC affiliate KPVI News Channel 6 for several years and was described as a “gentle giant” by the owner of Duffy’s Tavern, sustained severe trauma to his brain from the attack. His family made the gut-wrenching decision to discontinue life support measures three days later.
Most of Red Elk’s family live out of state but were kept abreast of the case from the county victim-witness coordinator and his eldest son, Derick Red Elk, was present in the courtroom Friday as the verdict was read.
“I want to thank the prosecuting attorneys for another great job and I’m happy that this is over with once again,” Derick told the Idaho State Journal following the trial.
Ish was previously convicted of manslaughter in 2017 for killing Lorne Red Elk, which was a lesser offense than the second-degree murder charge he faced for the incident. The Idaho Supreme Court overturned the conviction last year, citing, among other concerns, erroneous rulings surrounding the justification state prosecutors provided for disqualifying a potential juror.
The case against Ish was not open-and-shut, with Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Godfrey telling jurors during closing arguments Friday that the facts and evidence against Ish were merely circumstantial. No weapon connected Ish to the killing, no person witnessed Ish attack Lorne and the only people who had information linking him to the crime delayed to report their knowledge for six years — well after the case went cold.
Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog and Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jonathan Radford joined Godfrey to prosecute the case. Ish's attorneys included Bannock County Public Defender John Scott Andrew and Senior Felony Deputy Public Defender Cody Cottam. Sixth District Judge Rick Carnaroli presided over the case.
Though some witness testimony this month slightly wavered from what was said during the initial preliminary hearing in 2016, jurors ultimately felt the evidence against Ish may have been circumstantial, but it was not coincidental.
Key testimony came from Jennifer Teton, Ish’s cousin, who resurrected the Red Elk cold case in 2015 when she told Pocatello police she was with Ish, her cousin, the morning after the June 14, 2009, incident and that Ish confessed to her that he “popped” Lorne, adding that Ish said he “didn’t look too tough” as he laid unresponsive in the Duffy’s Tavern parking lot.
Teton testified that Ish was cleaning his shoes during this conversation over coffee at Ish’s Fort Hall home. In 2016 she testified she saw a spot of blood on Ish’s shoe but said she didn’t look at his shoes long enough to notice any blood during her testimony on Wednesday.
Teton testified that Ish told her that he thought he had killed Lorne and that he “hid in the shadows” walking home until he reached his friend Charles Tademy’s house near the area of Hawthorne and Quinn roads where he asked for a ride to Fort Hall.
Another witness, Heather Davis, lived across the street from Duffy’s Tavern and was outside the night of the incident. She testified to seeing Lorne in the bar’s parking lot and hearing him shout to someone, “I thought I told you to leave.” Davis said she heard a loud cracking sound, saw Lorne lying in the parking lot and described a man fleeing the scene.
Though Davis described a tall, skinny black man in his 20s or 30s wearing a belly shirt and unlaced shoes when Pocatello police interviewed her the night of the incident, Davis testified Thursday that she would later learn it was Ish in the parking lot with Lorne after he threatened she keep her mouth shut when she encountered him in person four months later.
Ish’s Pocatello attorney, John Scott Andrew, called about a dozen Pocatello police officials, including evidence technicians, police officers of several rankings and detectives to testify if they had any knowledge of who transferred the contents of a VHS tape containing surveillance footage from inside Duffy’s Tavern the night of the incident onto a DVD during an inventory of the Pocatello police evidence storage in September 2012. The original VHS tape was subsequently destroyed. Only two of the Pocatello police officers had ever seen the surveillance footage and none knew who made the copy.
Three hours of recorded testimony from 2017 of a forensic pathologist for the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office, Clifford Nelson, was played to the jury on Friday. Nelson, who in 2017 said he would have ruled Lorne's death as undetermined instead of a homicide, contradicted testimony of Charles Garrison, who was an Ada County forensic pathologist at the time of Lorne’s death. Garrison’s 2017 testimony was played for the jury last week.
Ish was remanded back into the custody of the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and incarcerated in the Bannock County Jail following the guilty verdict. He is scheduled to appear back in front of Carnaroli for sentencing on Sept. 23. The maximum penalty for voluntary manslaughter in Idaho is up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000, though it’s likely Ish gets credit for the time he’s already been incarcerated in connection to this case.
Lorne was a member of the Assiniboine & Sioux Tribes and has family throughout the Intermountain West and Pacific Northwest. Randy Red Elk, Lorne’s youngest child from his first partner who lives in Oregon, said he speaks for the entire Red Elk family when he says Ish’s successful appeal to the Idaho Supreme Court came as a shock. Throughout the retrial, Randy said he came to terms with the possibility that Ish would walk free with an acquittal.
“As the trial moved on, I personally came to terms with him getting off, I mean, we’re talking about a murder that happened in 2009, that’s a long-time ago,” Randy said. “For someone to be found guilty of this case in the first place with just circumstantial evidence is kind of a long shot.”
He continued, “But for us to be able to go through all of this again, we knew nothing was guaranteed. I came to terms with the fact that he has almost served all of his time or that he might get released and I had to be okay with that. But with the guilty verdict, some justice was served and I am so glad that it was. Everyone has always known that Ish did it.”