POCATELLO — Jurors in the retrial of a Fort Hall man charged with manslaughter in the 2009 death of Duffy’s Tavern bouncer Eugene Lorne Red Elk spent most of Tuesday listening to testimony from medical experts and members of law enforcement.
Martin Edmo Ish, 64, was found guilty of manslaughter in 2017 and sentenced to 15 years in prison for Red Elk’s death, but the Idaho Supreme Court tossed the conviction last year and ordered a new trial.
Forensic scientists with the Idaho State Police, Rocklan McDowell and Shannon Larson, were the first to testify Tuesday. They both spoke about the process of collecting various specks of blood from a blue van that one of the patrons of Duffy’s Tavern, Narcissus “Narci” Kimball, was driving on June 14, 2009, the date Red Elk was injured. Red Elk was transported to Portneuf Medical Center via ground ambulance that night and later flown via emergency helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls for more advanced treatment. Three days later, Red Elk would succumb to the injuries he sustained.
Stacy Guess, who worked as a forensic scientist for the Idaho State Police crime lab in Meridian in the summer of 2009, testified about testing the specks of blood that were collected from the van. Guess said that of the five locations where blood was found on the blue van — behind a bug screen attached to the hood of the van, on the front driver’s side fender, on the front driver’s side headlight, on the front driver’s side wheel well and the on undercarriage of the van near the front driver’s side wheel — none tested positive as being blood from a human being.
Next to testify was Robert Cash, a neurosurgeon who treated Red Elk at EIRMC. Cash said that when Red Elk came into his care he was in a deep coma, had a severe head injury with a blood clot on the brain, swelling on the left side of his head and bruising around the eyes. To treat Red Elk, Cash said he removed a part of Red Elk’s skull to alleviate the blood clot and pressure on his brain and also stopped three vessels that were actively bleeding. Additionally, Cash testified that a CT scan conducted prior to operating on Red Elk showed he had a linear skull fracture on the left side of his head. When asked if that skull fracture could have been something he caused or a result of his surgical procedure, Cash called the notion “preposterous” because the CT scan was performed before the surgery.
Lastly, Cash testified that Red Elk sustained both a coup and contrecoup injury to his brain. A coup injury occurs on the brain directly under the point of impact, for instance being struck with a blunt object like a baseball bat or two-by-four, Cash said. A contrecoup injury occurs on the opposite side of the brain from where the impact occurred, for instance Red Elk, after being struck by a blunt object could have then fallen and hit his head on a stationary object, for instance a curb or other hard surface, Cash said.
Ralph Daniels, who had testified initially last week, was again called to the stand on Tuesday. He spoke about his process of investigating the case, which included interviewing witnesses, documenting photos taken during Red Elk’s autopsy and attempting to locate any surveillance footage from neighboring businesses that may have captured the incident on video.
Though Daniels was ultimately unable to locate any video footage from neighboring businesses or homes, he was able to properly authenticate a video from inside of Duffy’s Tavern that Ish’s attorneys, Bannock County Chief Deputy Public Defender John Scott Andrew and Bannock County Senior Felony Deputy Public Defender Cody Cottam, were unable to introduce into evidence last week due to the testifying witness being unable to authenticate the video.
The video shows Red Elk inside Duffy’s Tavern the night of the incident and was prohibited from being introduced as evidence during Ish’s first trial in 2017. The video was not allowed in 2017 because of authentication issues, which involved the original surveillance footage being transferred from VHS to a DVD. The original VHS was destroyed and the chain of custody for the newly created DVD was broken in that there were no documents showing who actually transferred the footage from VHS to DVD.
When the Idaho Supreme Court ordered Ish face a new trial, it had opined on the fact that this video was not allowed as evidence in 2017 and sided against Ish. The Idaho Supreme Court said former Bannock County 6th District Judge David C. Nye, who oversaw Ish’s first trial in 2017 and is now a federal judge in Pocatello, did not err in determining that the destruction of the VHS surveillance tape was not the result of bad faith by state prosecutors. That ruling was moot, however, following the order to vacate the conviction and initiate a new trial, the Idaho Supreme Court said in its decision.
The jury on Tuesday also watched some of the recorded testimony from Charles Garrison, who was an Ada County forensic pathologist at the time of Red Elk’s death. He was asked to review the findings of former Pocatello pathologist Steve Skoumal, who conducted the 2009 autopsy of Red Elk.
Skoumal surrendered his license three years later amid allegations that he had botched autopsies.
Unable to attend court proceedings because of a scheduled medical surgery in 2015, prosecutors and the defense team questioned and recorded Garrison in April 2017. Garrison was again not able to attend the proceedings for Ish for his retrial, so a redacted version of just his testimony was played for the jury on Tuesday.
Garrison’s findings, according to his 2017 testimony, were consistent with Skoumal’s, in that the cause of Red Elk’s death was blunt force trauma to the head. And in his opinion it was consistent with injuries common with a homicide.
In addition to Skoumal’s autopsy report, Garrison in 2017 viewed more than 250 photographs of the autopsy and crime scene, police reports and medical reports from surgeons at PMC and EIRMC.
Though he could not determine what, if any, object caused Red Elk’s death, Garrison testified in 2017 that there were no obvious indications Red Elk received his injuries from falling to the pavement, or from a vehicle versus pedestrian accident.
The prosecution team against Ish, which includes Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog and senior deputy prosecuting attorneys Jonathan Radford and Ryan Godfrey, is expected to finalize its portion of the case on Wednesday. From there it’s expected that Andrew and Cottam will begin to call their first defense witnesses. The case is expected to last through at least Aug. 6.
If convicted of the voluntary manslaughter charge, Ish faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.