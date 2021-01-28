POCATELLO — Calvary Chapel Pocatello’s longtime pastor is leaving his post.
Jeff Fadness and his wife, Christina Fadness, will conclude their work at the church, where they have served for 16 years, on Feb. 28.
Although they’re leaving the pulpit, they say they plan to continue their efforts to bring people closer to Jesus Christ in the future.
“I think the Lord has really stirred our hearts to see his kingdom and his name advanced,” Jeff said, adding that they want to use the latter part of their lives to share the gospel with people in other parts of the world.
The couple served as missionaries in Russia for 13 years before they came to Calvary Chapel, and they’ve felt for some time that they needed to return to that work.
“It peaked this past summer where we just felt very strongly the Lord saying now’s the time,” Jeff said.
The couple is still praying about where they should serve next, but they are looking at two countries where they could use their Russian language skills: Ukraine and Georgia.
The Fadnesses want to assist other missionaries and pastors who may be struggling in their ministry and could use some help.
“It’s a mission of encouragement we’re hoping to embark on and be a part of,” Jeff said.
While they are looking forward to the work ahead, the Fadnesses say they have enjoyed their time in Pocatello and will miss the members of their congregation. They’ve grown close to them over the years, celebrating their weddings and baby dedications and comforting them during times of illness and grief.
“It’s a great privilege to be allowed entry into someone’s heart and trust,” Christina said.
The Fadnesses encourage church members to continue loving one another and reaching out to those around them in the future. And as they strive to answer the Lord’s call for them, they ask their congregation to do the same.
“We hope the members here respond to any callings the Lord may have in their lives and move forward in their walk with the Lord,” Jeff said.
The Fadnesses plan to continue their work at the church for another month and say they will soon be joined by Calvary Chapel’s new pastor, Nathan Abbate. He and his wife, Bethany, and their children are in the process of moving to the area from Washington.
“In the short time we've known them we see that Nathan and Bethany are gracious, filled with the Spirit, and have a lot of experience in ministering to and loving on people,” the Fadnesses wrote on the church’s Facebook page.
They continued: “We are excited that they are coming and very confident that they will be a huge blessing to Calvary Chapel Pocatello.”
The Fadnesses are planning to hold a meet-and-greet event for the new pastor following their church service on Feb. 7. The public is invited to attend.
The Fadnesses say community members are also welcome to join them in their services, which take place at 1633 Olympus Drive in Pocatello each Sunday at 10 a.m. The services are also streamed live on Calvary Chapel Pocatello’s Facebook page as are their Bible studies, which take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.
For more information, people can visit the church’s Facebook page or call 208-237-9500.