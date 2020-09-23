POCATELLO— Debra Hemmert says she plans to start a new chapter in her life after 37 years with the Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency, or SEICAA.
Her last day at the organization — which advocates for low-income residents — is Dec. 31.
She says the agency was started by the federal Economic Opportunity Act, which was signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson.
And Hemmert says through the years she feels like they’ve won some battles for low-income residents. But there is still a war on poverty.
And she’s happy to have been a part of the effort to help in the battle.
“It has been an absolute privilege of a lifetime to lead this group of people,” she said. “We all have the same common vision of helping people change their lives.”
But she’ll miss working with everybody involved in SEICAA.
“I couldn’t have done what I’ve been able to accomplish without the good work of dedicated employees,” she said.
Hemmert also credits the communities in Southeast Idaho.
“They are the most generous in the world,” she said. “Whenever we ask for something people donate and are amazing.”
But Hemmert, who once received an Idaho State Journal non-profit business award, says her husband of 35 years has retired and they’ve bought a winter home in Nevada.
So they plan to split their time between Nevada and Idaho, she said.
Plus they look forward to spending more time with their four kids and 11 grandkids.
The SEICAA board plans to begin the search for her replacement in early October, according to the board’s news release.
And Hemmert plans to be gone by mid-December, though she can stay on as needed.
She started her work at SEICAA in September of 1983 as the Caribou County coordinator, according to the news release.
She worked with constituents of Caribou and Bear Lake County for 13 years.
During her tenure there she created the still thriving Project Warmth Golf Tournament fundraiser.
It generates thousands of dollars in unrestricted funds for the Caribou County SEICAA.
“Hemmert’s visionary leadership and undying commitment to the agency and its mission were contagious from early on,” the board’s news release said.
Plus, she contributed to many longstanding successful partnerships and programs, of which several still exist.
She progressed in her career by adding the responsibilities of community service director from 1996 to 2001.
And she served as the interim executive director in 1997.
Some highlights of her tenure include the inception of the longstanding Stone Soup fundraiser. Further, there was a renovation to the Freedom Landing Zone homeless veteran shelter.
Another milestone was SEICAA’s Self-Help Housing program that’s so far helped 90 families find affordable housing.
There was also the grant application to build and open SEICAA Manor, a 10-unit permanent housing complex for chronically homeless and disabled people.
And most recently she championed the expansion of the Self-Help Housing Program through the raw land acquisition and development of what is now called the Alpine Crossing subdivision.
Further, SEICAA is now set to build more than 20 units of affordable homes in Bannock County starting in fall 2021.
“Most importantly Southeastern Idaho and many lives of local citizens have been positively impacted by SEICAA’s programs and events under her leadership,” the board’s release said.
Meanwhile the news release says the board will search diligently to find the best qualified candidate to succeed Hemmert as CEO.
In fact, it’s already started the process.
“We appreciate your encouragement, support and trust as we begin to search for a new leader,” the board’s news release said.