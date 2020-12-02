POCATELLO — A local group of concerned parents on Monday submitted to the Bannock County Elections Office their petitions to recall three members of the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees.
Pocatello resident Jesse Ward, one of several parents involved with the group leading the recall effort, the Concerned Parents of Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25, said he was amazed by how much the community supported the endeavor.
“It took an incredible amount of work to see this through,” Ward said. “There was so much support from the community, however, that it made things much better than a typical recall effort. Our next step is to raise money for our political action committee called Values for Education, and to continue the fight to improve the experience for the learners of School District 25.”
The recall effort was launched in September, primarily because of the school board’s overall inability to fully represent the electorate on a number of issues, particularly the board’s decision earlier this year to implement and continue the district’s hybrid learning model in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2018 school boundary issue and the decision to retire the Pocatello High School Indians mascot, Ward told the Idaho State Journal in September.
Ward and the group of concerned parents spent the last 75 days gaining the necessary signatures to trigger a recall election against School District 25 board members Dave Mattson, Jackie Cranor and Janie Gehardt. The group needed to submit to the Bannock County Elections Office by Dec. 1 a total of 206 signatures from registered voters living in Zone 5 of the district to initiate the recall process against Mattson, 164 signatures from registered voters living in Zone 1 to begin the process to recall Cranor and 351 signatures from registered voters living in Zone 2 to recall Gebhardt.
School board members Paul Vitale and Jim Facer were not included in the recall effort.
Ward said the group submitted all the necessary signatures and anywhere from about 20 to 25 percent extra for each zone to account for any signatures that could not be officially verified.
Bannock County Clerk Jason Dixon confirmed on Wednesday that his office had received the recall petitions Monday and that work was already underway to ensure the signatures on the petitions were verified within 15 days of being received, as outlined by state statute, which would be Dec. 21.
In the event enough signatures are gathered to initiate the recall effort against Cranor, Gebhardt and Mattson, they would each have five days to voluntarily resign. Anyone who resigns would be replaced by an appointee selected by the school board.
For whoever decides against resigning, a recall question for those board members would be added to an upcoming election ballot. Election officials said if enough signatures are confirmed to initiate the recall efforts, the recall election would be held in either March or May 2021.
In order to recall any of the three board members, a majority of the votes cast at the recall election must be in favor of such recall, and additionally, the number of votes cast in favor of each of the three recalls must equal or exceed the votes cast at the last general election for that respective board member. For Cranor that’s 279 votes, for Gebhardt that’s 417 votes and for Mattson that’s 278 votes.
If enough people vote in favor of recalling all three of the embattled school board members, the Bannock County Commission would be tasked with filling the vacancies with appointees of its choice. If just one or two of the board members are recalled, the current School District 25 Board of Trustees would be tasked with filling those vacancies with appointees who live in each respective zone, and if the vacancies cannot be filled with an appointee from within each respective zone within 90 days the board can appoint someone from outside the respective zone, so long as they reside within the School District 25 boundary.
Notwithstanding the recall efforts, School District 25 hasn’t reconsidered it’s retirement of the Pocatello High School Indians mascot. As of now, five options remain for the school's new mascot and the community was invited to participate in a survey indicating which mascot suggestion is their favorite. That survey closed on Wednesday.
The top five options are the Pocatello Bison, Pocatello Phantoms, Pocatello Thunder with a Bison mascot, Pocatello Thunder with a Thunder mascot and the Pocatello Mountain Lions.
The next steps will involve the school board reviewing the survey feedback at a work session at the district’s main office on Pole Line Road in Pocatello scheduled for Dec. 8. At that time, the board will also consider putting the final mascot selection on the agenda for action at the regular board meeting at the district’s main office, set for Dec. 15.
Additionally, School District 25 on Nov. 13 sent a letter to its staff and parents stating it had no plans to make modifications to its hybrid instruction model for the second trimester, which began on Nov. 16.
The current instructional model, which involves middle and high school students participating in two in-person learning days and three remote learning days per week, will continue through at least Jan. 15, according to the Nov. 13 letter sent from School District 25 Superintendent Doug Howell.
The school board is set to reassess the instructional model at a special meeting at 5 p.m. on Jan. 5.