POCATELLO — A 36-year-old local woman facing numerous felony theft charges now faces three more felony charges after police say she possessed illegal drugs and unlawfully possessed a stolen firearm.
Crystal Ann Midthun, of Pocatello, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, meth, unlawful possession of a firearm and grand theft, all felonies, stemming from two separate incidents, court records show.
Midthun was arrested last month and charged with attempted grand theft for an incident in June as well as grand theft and conspiracy to commit grand theft for an incident in November, court records show. She was released from jail on her own recognizance 24 hours after her arrest.
The new grand theft charge stems from the execution of a search warrant at Midthun’s Pocatello home in November, during which officers located a Smith and Wesson M&P 380 Shield that was reported stolen out of Pocatello.
The unlawful possession of a firearm and drug possession charges stem from an incident at Denny's in Chubbuck in which local police were searching for a woman named Stacy Garcia, who had an active warrant stemming from a possession of a controlled substance charge filed against her this past October, police said.
Chubbuck officers responded to the Denny’s restaurant and located Garcia, who was arrested on the outstanding warrant. The officers identified Midthun inside the Denny’s restaurant and observed she was open-carrying a pistol on her waistband, police said.
Midthun had previously been convicted of felony burglary in Oregon in 2014, which prevented her from lawfully carrying a handgun in Idaho, court records show.
Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were requested to assist during the investigation at Denny’s. The deputies responded to the restaurant, identified Midthun and searched her person, locating a Ruger LC9S on her waist that was loaded and had a round chambered, police said.
The deputies also located a pipe that tested positive for meth on Midthun’s person. She was subsequently charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, meth, and felony unlawful possession of a firearm, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Midthun appeared in front of 6th District Judge Lynn Brower for an arraignment hearing on Tuesday, during which her bond was set at $10,000 on the felony grand theft charge and $10,000 for both the unlawful possession of a firearm and felony drug possession charges. Midthun posted the bonds that same day and was released from jail.
Midthun is due back in court on April 7 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence to elevate her cases from the magistrate to district court level for trial.