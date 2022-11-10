ISU geosciences

Kendra Murray, assistant professor of geosciences, left, Dave Pearson, associate professor of geosciences, center, and Anna Miller, master’s student, inspect a rock outcropping in Pocatello on Nov. 1. 

 Photo courtesy of Idaho State University

POCATELLO — Two Idaho State University scientists and their students are tackling a research project that will tell us more about the greatest of gaps in our understanding of Earth’s geologic history.

Recently, Kendra Murray, assistant professor of geosciences, and Dave Pearson, associate professor of geosciences, and their collaborators at Montana State University and Columbia University were awarded roughly $800,000 from the National Science Foundation to study the geologic makeup of the rocks beneath the Great Unconformity.

